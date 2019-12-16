Over the last two weeks I have been putting out a call, looking for Cocke County residents that are currently on active duty in the military. I have shared this search with community leaders and spoken about it with veterans and people I meet on the street and at meetings.
I am looking for a couple of “active duty” residents who I can communicate with for future projects. If you know or are related to someone who would be willing to correspond please contact me (or have them) at the information at the end of the column. This will not cause them to talk about their mission or any sensitive information.
The last week of November was the “wind-down” of my scheduled events to bring awareness to the veterans of our community for 2019. Last week I talked about the “Veterans Month” of November, which was full of events that Veterans in Focus and other local organizations have presented.
Though I have been “winding down” there is one more month left in 2019, and three more events that have been scheduled to remember our Veterans and active duty service members. I had featured the many events being held by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 including their December 5th, “Sharing the Spirit” gathering. This week I will share the other December Veterans events and news.
DECEMBER 3rd:
AMVETS POST 75;
Since Prohibition Days, AMVETS Post 75, had been meeting the first Tuesday evening of every month at the Fox and Hound Restaurant. This year due to a change in attitude of the management and their inability to recognize and honor the history the organization has provided for the establishment, the Post looked for a new home for the meetings.
The search included other restaurants, civic and organization buildings. When we talked with Mrs. Virginia Arington, Executive Assistant for the Newport Community Center, we were invited to use the facilities with open arms. Mrs. Arington’s father was a Korean War Veteran and she has been a big supporter of all the veteran programs I have been involved with. Beginning in January of 2019, Post 75 started meeting there.
The December meeting turned out to be quite a surprise. An anonymous donor and her husband provided a catered meal for the group. The meal was a thank you for the things AMVETS does for the community and to honor their service in the military.
It was a wonderful way to end the year and Richard Holt, Commander of Post 75 said, “We are all touched by this meal and the support of the couple and their friends that helped. We wish them all a joyous Holiday.” At the meeting, as is done every Christmas, there were four families in the community selected to receive a $250 gift card, each, to help them have a better Christmas.
DECEMBER 7th:
PEARL HARBOR DAY;
Veterans in Focus and AMVETS Post 75 held a remembrance ceremony honoring those who gave their lives on December 7, 1941. The program was held in the 2nd floor courtroom thanks to the generosity of Sheriff Armando Fontes. The Sheriff had given us permission to use the courthouse grounds for our program and because of the weather opened the courtroom. The indoor comfort was appreciated by all.
Willie Green, AMVETS member and owner of Newport Printing was keynote speaker. He shared his experiences at the 2014 re-dedication of the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. Willie shared the history of the Memorial, the Japanese attack that sunk the USS Arizona and the men that were killed that day.
The highlight of the program was the presentation of Quilts of Valor to eleven local Veterans. The Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group is finished for 2019 and they have honored 66 veterans at our various programs. Since 2015 they have presented over 270 quilts.
DECEMBER 14th:
CHRISTMAS PARADE;
This is the third year I have sponsored/entered a float in the Newport Christmas Parade. This year I (Veterans in Focus) was able to get the William Cocke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to join so we had two floats.
The first float was designed for the officers and female Veteran members of AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 41, and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, located in Newport to represent their organizations. It was adorned with the banners identifying each organization, an American flag, sparkly lights and filled with cheer and laughter.
Richard Holt, Commander for Post 75 was ill so Dale Brown, Adjutant and past commander step in. Dale was joined by Amy Woody, Women’s Committee Chairwoman for the AMVETS Department of Tennessee. David Mills, Commander of Post 41 was joined by Donna Young. Larry Hartsell, Commander of Chapter 102 was joined by Janet Collins, Adjutant.
The second float for “Women Veterans” was a joint effort between “Veterans in Focus” and the William Cocke DAR. Thanks to Regent Sharon Nease and the ladies for decorating and being part of the ride. Shelia Evans is Historic Preservation Vice Chair for the National and State Parks Cemetery Project and local member of the DAR. Shelia and I have worked on several projects recently and she always excels at putting things together. This float was no different. She was inspired to bring red, white and blue trim, to salute the women veterans who were invited to ride and be honored for their service.
The float sported the DAR banner and rising above it all was the Cock County “Veterans” banner and a thirteen star “Betsy Ross” flag. What was the biggest hit, was the wonderful women who rode the float. The ladies from the DAR represented their ancestors from the American Revolution who fought to create the United States of America. Sharon Nease, was joined by Teresa Buckner, Tina Kilgore, Danese Ball, Susan Burgin, Judy McGaha and Sheila Evans.
These ladies support this float to honor the women Veterans who have followed the footsteps of those who defend America.
The women veterans were Stephanie Hill, U.S. Army, Theresa Tolbert, U.S. Army, Anne Reathiford, U.S. Air Force, Chelsea Muggs, TN National Guard, Destiney Freeman, U.S. Army, Beth Gould, U.S. Air Force and Ciji Dunn, TN Army National Guard. If you know any of these women be sure to reach out to them and thank them for their service.
Veterans in Focus and many other organizations will be teaming up next year to bring awareness to issues facing women veterans. We will be focusing on the project “Becoming Visible” that will help identify and honor women for the sacrifices they faced on active duty and the ones they face today as female veterans. Be sure to keep your eyes open and if you see any woman you think may have served, just ask her. If she replies yes, be sure to say the same you would to any male veteran, “Thank you for your service.”
NEWS OF NOTE:
DAV Chapter 102 has announced their Wednesday “Open House” with free coffee and doughnuts and service officers will be closed on December 25 and January 1. They will reopen on January 8. They wish all veterans, their families and veterans supporters in the community a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year. For more information you can contact Larry Hartsell, Commander at 423-608-9385.
There are numerous churches and organizations wanting to help veterans and their families have a better Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you know of a veteran and or their families in need please contact me as soon as possible. If you have information of an upcoming event that you would like listed or need help with, please contact me. You can use the information at the end of the column. If there is no answer, please leave a message.
I would challenge each person who reads my column to select a family they know to adopt for Christmas. A small gift, a plate of cookies, even just an acknowledgement will brighten their holiday. Be the gift that keeps giving and help make this world a better place to live.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.