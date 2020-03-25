In the Old Testament of the Bible, there is a beautiful narrative of a young Jewish girl named Hadassah who lived with her uncle Mordecai during the Persian Captivity.
In the vernacular of today, it would have been said that Hadassah was a “real looker”; a “knock down gorgeous young girl”.
And it “just so happened” that the King was looking for a wife!
Yeah, right; it “just so happened” in the world’s thinking; but I happen to believe that God is in control – and therefore, nothing “just so happens”.
Anyway, it is a beautifully written piece of Biblical Literature that has a point that “fits to a tee” (whatever that idiom means) the situation in which we in the Church find ourselves today.
Let’s spend the remainder of our five minutes together hashing and rehashing the details of that Scripture.
Uncle Mordecai wanted Hadassah to “apply for the job” to become Queen (that is tantamount to the way it was done back then. Don’t imagine anything immoral about this).
The Jews were not in positions of power in the Persian Kingdom; and apparently Uncle Mordecai was led of God to try to make a few changes to that status quo. His niece, Hadassah (whose name was changed to the one we all know – Esther) was Jewish and the King had been led by his evil advisors to pronounce a death sentence on all Jews; so; you tell me, what shot did Esther have of ever becoming Queen?
Well, none – unless you find a way to somehow put God back in the picture. My friend, Zan Taylor, said it the best I have ever heard when he said, “God is always fifteen steps ahead of us”; and therefore, He knows what we are about to run into just around the next bend!
So, to “cut to the chase”, Mordecai is talking to Esther who is apprehensive about trying that; but she makes it! She becomes Queen of Persia! Imagine that?
Now, what to do about that death sentence the King has unknowingly pronounced on his new wife – because, although he didn’t know it at the time – she is Jewish; and he has fallen madly, head over heels in love with her. But she is Jewish! Oh my! What to do!
What is she to do? In comes Uncle Mordecai to save the day and tells she just might have come into the Kingdom “for such a time as this”!
And that is how I feel about the Church “for such a time as this”. These are times that really go against the grain of all The Church is – out among the people – not observing “social distancing”. But here we are; with the technology to present our ministry “to the world”!
I have often wondered what the Apostle Paul could have done with the technology we have today. Even with all the limitations he had on him, they still “turned the world upside down”.
So, we will join with other churches in broadcasting our services Wednesday Evening and Sunday Morning and Evening; and we invite you to join in with us – at 10 a.m. for Sunday School, 11 a.m. for Morning Church, and 6 p.m. for the Evening Services.
Your church is probably doing that too; so we can all work together and keep the ministry going through “such a time as this”.
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
