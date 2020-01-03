Rodney and Regina Haney returned to their home in North Carolina on Saturday, and then Rodney came back on Sunday and stayed until Tuesday.
My brother Joe Stokely came from South Carolina on Christmas Day and stayed until the following Tuesday.
They went with Dora Kate Stokely to have tests done but the machine was broken and they will have to do them later.
Wayne had to go to the doctor in Morristown at the same time, so I couldn’t take Dora Kate for her tests.
On Saturday Joe Stokely and Dora Kate Stokely visited Aunt Kate Wilburn. Marie Grigsby was also there.
We all three went to Jefferson City to visit Aunt Doris Stokely and Deana Henderson and ate supper.
On Friday Uncle Jack and Aunt Vickie Stokely visited Aunt Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby.
On New Year’s Day, those visiting Aunt Kate Wilburn were Marie Grigsby, Mr. and Mrs. Troy Wilburn and grandchildren, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Wilburn, Dora Kate Stokely, and I.
Dora Kate Stokely and I also visited Norma Jean Stokely.
Norma Jean had as Christmas Eve dinner guests Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Phillips and Shawna, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Stokely, and Mr. and Mrs. Victor Stewart.
New Year’s Day dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Mandy Crum and Maylee, Mayce Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Ronnie Hutsell, Gail Dunn, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Crum ans Aspyn, and Billy Norwood.
Joe Stokely visited with Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green.
Dortha Justice from Canton, NC spent a few days with Mr. and Mrs. David Steelman. She also spent Christmas with them.
Late birthday wishes go to Julius Caldwell on Dec. 26 when he celebrated his 86th birthday.
Get well prayers go to Greg Phillips who is very ill and in the hospital.
