Hello, everyone. I hope you are having a good day.
We didn’t have a good weekend. Wayne developed pneumonia and had to be taken to Park West Hospital in Knoxville by ambulance. Our daughter-in-law Wendy Haney drove me down. He was hospitalized for a few days.
Dennis Gossett is also a patient at Park West after having suffered a heart attack. He was on the third floor and Wayne was one the fifth floor. When Wayne began to feel better, he asked the doctor for permission to visit Dennis and the doctor agreed. We wend down to the third floor and found Dennis sitting up in a chair. They sat there and visited in their hospital clothes. They have been friends for over 40 years.
On Tuesday, Dennis underwent open heart surgery and had three bypasses. The doctors also repaired a hole in his heart. He’s doing okay, but still needs our prayers.
On Tuesday, Anthony Haney underwent should surgery. Dora Kate Stokely and I went with them for his surgery. He needs everyone’s prayers.
Ronnie and Vera Shelton of Johnson City visited Jimmy Hance of Del Rio.
Get well wishes are sent to Lucille Jenkins who is on the sick list.
Get well wishes also go to Shirley Haney who sprained her foot.
Those visiting Anthony, Wendy, and Tyler Haney have been Paul Willis, Ruth Coakley, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Messer, and Madge Williams. I visited them on Friday and ate supper.
Jim and Cathy Gossett visited Dennis Gossett in Park West Hospital on Sunday.
Wayne had to go to his lung doctor on Monday.
Kalyenn Ramsey had a big party to celebrate her third birthday on Saturday. Curtis, Mary Lou, Lily, and Nicholas Haney attended it, along with many other family members.
Happy birthday to Lily Haney on March 10 and to April Henderson on the same day.
Rev. Bryan Shetley from Weaverville, North Carolina will be preaching at Maple Grove Church on March 8 at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
After Wayne’s appointment with his heart doctor on Monday, we went on to Park West Hospital to visit Dennis Gossett. His wife was staying with his. His daughter Ronda and their granddaughter were there.
Dennis’s brothers, Jim Frank, and Steve, plus Jim and Frank’s wives, all visited him. He is slowly recovering.
Get well wishes go to Betty Sutton who is hospitalized at Tennova Turkey Creek. She needs our prayers.
Dennis Gossett needs prayers.
Phyllis Slinko in New Jersey, who is Wayne’s cousin, is still in the nursing home. She wants to go home so badly. She’s doing okay at the present time.
Get well wishes to Bud Morefield who needs our prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.