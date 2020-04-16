Should school boards or states cancel the rest of the school year, students could miss five to six months of formal schooling before possibly resuming in August. Many people are concerned about students falling behind because of the stay-at-home order. Yes, they may fall behind when it comes to classroom education, but…
What if instead of falling “behind,” these kids are actually “advanced” because of this? Hear me out.
What if they have more empathy, enjoy family connection, can be more creative and entertain themselves, love to read, or love to express themselves in writing.
What if they enjoy the simple things, like their own backyard and sitting near a window in the quiet.
What if they notice the birds and the dates the different flowers emerge, and the calming renewal of a gentle rain shower?
What if kids of this generation are the ones to learn to cook, organize their space, do their laundry, and keep a well-run home?
What if they learn to stretch a dollar and to live with less?
What if they learn to plan shopping trips and meals at home?
What if they learn the value of eating as a family, or finding the good to share in the small delights of “the everyday?”
What if they are the ones to place great value on our teachers and educational professionals, librarians, public servants… and the previously invisible essential support workers like truck drivers, grocers, cashiers, custodians, logistics, and health care workers and their supporting staff… and the millions of others taking care of us right now while we are sheltered in place?
What if among these children, a great leader emerges who had the benefit of a slower pace and a simpler life to truly learn what really matters in this life?
What if they are really ahead?
(by Megan Wood, used with permission)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.