Now that the holidays are over, I shall return to some semblance of normalcy in our cooking columns. Our first cooks of 2020 are Tommy and Tammy Maxwell, a well known couple in our community. There are many things they enjoy doing together, and cooking happens to be one of them.
Tammy says that she began serious cooking around the age of 18. Her mother, aunts and sisters lent her their experience, so she wasn’t totally in the dark. Her first solo dish was fried cornbread, which was a disaster because she burned it. Her favorite meals to prepare today revolve around chicken dishes.
Tommy began cooking around the age of 23 with guidance from his mom and aunts. His first dish was biscuits and gravy, and today he loves to cook wild game dishes using his cast iron skillet.
The Maxwells love to camp and enjoy cooking over a campfire. They also have an outdoor kitchen constructed on their covered patio, where they do a lot of grilling and canning, also. Over the past 10 years, they have placed an emphasis on healthy cooking and eating.
Today they share with us recipes for Zucchini Enchiladas, Oven Fried Chicken Tenders, Perfect Fall Off the Bone Ribs, and Low Carb Cauliflower Potato Salad. Each of these are scrumptious, so please ENJOY!!
Zucchini Enchiladas:
1 TBSP butter
1 lb lean ground beef
3 tsp onion, chopped
1 enchilada seasoning packet
1 can enchilada sauce
1 medium zucchini
1/3 — 1/2 cup Mexican blend cheese, shredded
salt to taste
optional chopped green chilies
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Spray baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter and sauté’ onion.
Add ground beef, seasoning packet, recommended water, and salt to taste.
Cook on medium heat until beef is no longer pink (about 5 — 10 minutes).
While beef is browning, prepare zucchini slices.
Use a vegetable peeler to slice the zucchini into thin slices. You will need approximate 30 slices.
Remove skillet from stove and drain off any excess grease.
Mix in half the can of enchilada sauce and chilies if desired.
On a cutting board, line up 3 slices of zucchini, allowing them to slightly overlap.
Spoon 2 — 3 TBSP of the beef mixture and roll up.
Repeat for remaining zucchini slices.
If desired sprinkle a small amount of salt over the zucchini.
Spoon remaining enchilada sauce over the enchiladas.
Sprinkle cheese over enchiladas.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 — 20 minutes or until cheese melts.
Oven Fried Chicken Tenders:
2 TBSP Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp natural sea salt
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground smoked paprika
1/2 tsp garlic powder (optional) or fresh minced garlic
1/2 tsp onion powder (optional)
1/2 tsp pepper
1 lb chicken tenderloins, 6 — 8 pieces
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup almond or coconut flour.
On a plate or shallow container, mix flour, Parmesan and spices with a fork.
Pour olive oil (or a beaten egg) in a small container.
Drench each tenderloin in olive oil.
Gently press each tenderloin in flour mixture.
Spray extra olive oil over the coating until wet to precent dryness.
Ensure each tenderloin is completely covered with coating and place on a rack inside a shallow baking pan. Spraying with extra olive oil prevents dry coating.
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 — 12 minutes; then flip each tenderloin.
Continue baking for an additional 10 — 12 minutes.
To brown the outside, place tenderloins about 6” from the top broiler on high and broil each side for 1 minute.
- To make in an air fryer, cook for approximately 8 minutes at 360 degrees F or 180 degrees C.
Adjust seasoning to suit taste.
Makes 6 chicken tenders.
3-2-1 Ribs: Perfect Fall Off Bone Ribs:
3-2-1 ribs are a fool proof was to get fall off the bone tender ribs.
The 3 2 1 rib method is based on smoking ribs at a certain temperature for 3 hours, wrapping with liquid for 2 hours, snd saucing for the final 1 hour.
1 rack baby back ribs
Dry rub of your choice (we love the coffee rub)
1 — 2 cups apple cider, apple juice or liquid of your choice
2 -3 TBSP salted butter
1/2 cup BBQ sauce, brown sugar or additional dry rub
Begin by removing the membrane on the back of the ribs.
Liberally season both sides of the ribs using the dry rub, starting on the bone side (we do this the night before)
Prepare your smoker with apple chips.Target temperature is between 180 — 200.
Place the seasoned ribs on the smoker and close the lid.
Leave them to smoke for 3 hours.
Tear off a large piece of aluminum foil on a large working surface.
Transfer the ribs to the foil, bone side up so the bones don’t tear through the foil.
Sprinkle with dry rub or brown sugar to sweeten.
Top with butter cut into small pieces.
Pour apple cider over the ribs.
Tightly crimp the foil together to create an airtight seal.
Return to the grill.
Increase the temperature to as close to 225 degrees as possible.
Let the ribs braise for 2 hours in the foil.
Carefully remove the ribs from the grill and place on a large working surface.
Open the foil package (Be careful of hot steam).
Use tongs to remove the ribs and place them back on the grill, bone side down.
Discard foil and excess cooking liquid.
Brush the ribs with your favorite BBQ sauce (we prefer the dry rub).
Close the lid of the grill and cook at 225 degrees for an additional hour until ribs are done to your desired tenderness and the sauce is sticky and set.
Low Carb Cauliflower Potato Salad:
1 medium head cauliflower (1 lb when trimmed)
1 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup diced dill pickles
1 small onion, chopped
1 TBSP Dijon mustard
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp salt or 1/2 tsp sea salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
4 hard boiled eggs cut into chunks
Cut cauliflower into bite-size pieces.
Place in a large microwave safe bowl.
Add a TBSP of water.
Cover with a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 7 minutes or until tender.
Strain into a colander and allow to cool for a few minutes.
Transfer to a large serving bowl.
Stir in the celery, pickles and onion.
In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper.
Add to the cauliflower mixture and mix gently with a spatula.
Gently stir in the eggs.
Cover and chill for an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.