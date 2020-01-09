Abraham Maslow was an American psychologist who developed the theory that people are motivated to achieve specific needs and that some needs take precedence over others. He described human motivation as being driven by unmet needs. The lower level of needs is generally met before moving on to the next level.
Level 1 – Physiological needs: air, water, food, shelter, sleep, clothing.
Level 2 – Safety needs: personal security, employment, resources, health.
Level 3 – Love and Belonging: friendship, intimacy, family, sense of connection.
Level 4 – Esteem: respect of/by others, self-esteem, status, recognition, confidence.
Level 5 – Self-actualization: desire to become the most that one can be.
Benjamin Bloom was an American educational psychologist who was best known for his classification of learning objectives. It is used as a teaching tool to help teachers and curriculum writers carefully plan their lessons, assignments, texts, and questions. As a person moves up Bloom's pyramid, they are moving into higher levels of thinking, knowing, learning, and understanding.
Level 1 – Remembering: Recall facts and basic concepts.
Level 2 – Understanding: Explain ideas or concepts.
Level 3 – Applying: Use information in new situations to answer questions or solve problems.
Level 4 – Analyzing: Take apart information to show relationships, causes, and connections.
Level 5 – Evaluating: Justify a stand or position.
Level 6 – Creating: Produce new or original work.
=====
“Cause I Ain’t Got No Pencil” by Joshua T. Dickerson:
I woke myself up
Because we ain’t got an alarm clock;
Dug in the dirty clothes basket,
Cause ain’t nobody washed my uniform;
Brushed my hair and teeth in the dark,
Cause the lights ain’t on;
Even got my baby sister ready,
Cause my mama wasn’t home.
Got us both to school on time
To eat us a good breakfast.
Then when I got to class the teacher fussed
Cause I ain’t got no pencil!
=====
We need to ensure that our students’ basic needs are met before we can make a significant impact on their learning because “kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
Although it is a debatable oversimplification, this is why we must Maslow before we Bloom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.