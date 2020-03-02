When I was doing research for Women’s History Month, I found there are seventy-eight other month-long observances. There are also over a dozen week-long and more than fifty on one day during the month.
Some observances are important and should be recognized by all Americans, some meant to be recognized by large groups, a few that I had to look up to find out what the name meant, like Trisomy Awareness Month and others I thought kind of silly. Some just make me scratch my head. I will share a few of these month, week and day observances and maybe you will find some that will have you scratching your head.
Let’s see, we have: Holidays that are National, observed monthly; Bell Peppers and Broccoli, Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig, Dolphin Awareness, Mad for Plaid, Endometriosis, Ethics Awareness, Cheerleader Safety, Clean up your IRS Act, Problem Gambling Awareness, and many more. One I found that fits for me that I hadn’t known about is, Humorists are Artists Month. I hope you can find some humor in my columns all month long.
Week-long observances include: Celebrate Your Name, Act Happy, Read an E-Book, World Folklore Tales and Fables, and Tsunami Preparedness. These are followed by a slew of single day observances. The first week includes (with the day of the month for March): 1st Peanut Butter Lovers, 2nd Dr. Seuss’s Birthday. The 4th is HUG A GI DAY be sure to offer Thanks and a Hug to area Veterans. The Second week includes: 9th Read Aloud Day, Johnny Appleseed Day. The third week of March includes: one of the largest observed of the month which falls on the 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, and the 20th is the First Day of Spring. The fourth week of March observances include: 25th Tolkien Reading Day, and on the 26th Make Up Your Own Holiday Day. On March 30th you can end the month by observing Take a Walk in the Park Day.
There are several days in March that I feel are important to expand on why they are recognized. As we get closer to each, I will do a larger overview of them/
On the 13th is K9 Veterans Day, which pays tribute to the Military War Dogs, or Military Working Dog, (MWD). These animals are trained and paired with a service member. On March 13, 1942, the US Army decided to start the War Dog Program, also known as K-9 Corps.
March 18th is Supreme Sacrifice Day. This day honors those in America who have made tremendous sacrifices for the good of others and our country. While we recognize that women and men in the military lose their lives while serving on active duty, we must also recognize the sacrifices of Veterans, First Responders, Nurses and even those who can be “ordinary” citizens. These are people who, without regards to their own safety, step forward in times of crisis to rescue a stranger or neighbor and lose their lives because of their actions.
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation designating March 29th each year will be National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
This year the 29th is on a Sunday. I would ask that you talk with the leaders of your churches and ask that they have a special prayer for the 58,000 names on the Memorial in Washington. Please also add the women and men who die each day from their exposure to Agent Orange and those contemplating suicide.
National Medal of Honor Day will be observed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. This day is dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients. The medal is awarded to those who have gone beyond the call of duty and distinguished themselves “conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity”. The Medal of Honor is designed to remember the sacrifices of women and men who have earned our nation’s highest military honor. They awarded has been presented to one woman, Dr. Mary Walker, a Civil War surgeon, and over 3,500 men.
LEGISLATION UPDATE:
Washington Legislation:
S 514 The Deborah Sampson Act;
I received notice that this legislation has added another co-signer, Jon Tester (D), Senior Senator for Montana. This brings the total number of sponsors to 44 cosponsors (33D, 9R, 2I) including our own Senator Marsha Blackburn.
There are four bills that are related, in nature, to S 514 that are designed for Women Veterans. I will be doing a brief overview of each bill and suggest you look each up to read it completely.
H.R. 3636: Caring for Our Women Veterans Act;
“To require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress certain reports relating to the health care and treatment provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs to women veterans, and for other purposes.”
H.R. 3189: Improving Legal Services for Female Veterans Act:
“To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a partnership to provide legal services to women veterans, and for other purposes.”
H.R. 2972: To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to improve the communications of the Department of Veterans Affairs relating to services available for women veterans, and for other purposes.
H. R. 2681: To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the availability of prosthetic items for women veterans from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Tennessee Legislation:
HB 2195: As introduced, enacts the “Major Trevor Joseph Act,” which requires the department to provide burial services for any person who died while on active duty with the armed forces and is being interred in a state veterans cemetery on any date requested by the family members of the person if the department is given notice of the burial at least 72 hours in advance of the burial. (Currently burials at the State Veterans Cemeteries are not available on weekends. This bill will change that.)
SB 673 — HB 787: Requires the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) to provide training in suicide prevention to employees who directly interact with veterans. Authorizes DVS to utilize resources from nonprofit organizations to provide training. (The House passed this 90 to 0 and the Senate passed it 31 to 0. It has passed and is awaiting signatures as of February 27.)
HB1146/SB0852: Under present law, one disabled veteran memorial license plate may be issued free of charge to any qualified applicant and one additional plate may be issued to any eligible person upon payment of the regular registration fee for plates and payment of one half of a fee equal to the cost of actually designing and manufacturing the plates. Additional disabled veteran license plates may be obtained by any disabled veteran upon payment of the regular license fee for plates plus the payment of a fee equal to the cost of producing the plate.
This bill rewrites the above provision so that: (1) Qualified applicants may receive two disabled veteran memorial license plates free of charge; and (2) Additional disabled veteran license plates may be obtained by any disabled veteran upon payment of the regular registration fee for plates plus the payment of a fee equal to the cost of actually producing the plate. (Before the 2014 when the current legislation was enacted Veterans received two plates free of charge and this bill is attempting to reinstate the additional plate to Totally and Permanently Disabled Veterans. This has been deferred in Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and is on the Calendar for 5/01/2020. This will have to have funding from the supplemental budget so please call Governor Lee at (615) 741-2001 and ask for his support for this and the other bills.)
NEWS OF NOTE:
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this Saturday, March 7. Sheilah would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. “They will help make the quilts that will be presented to Veterans in the community to thank them for their service to our country, no experience is needed, and materials are provided.” For more information please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s representative Mr. Daryl Brady, announced he will hold office hours in Newport at the Cocke County Courthouse Annex tomorrow Wednesday March 4th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information Daryl can also be reached through the Morristown Office – 1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4 or by calling 423-254-1400.
American Legion Post 41 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion’s Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be, Tuesday March 10th at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm.
Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. You can call David Mills, Commander at (423) 237-6896 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.