Recent research suggests the face of homelessness is getting younger every year. According to the National Network for Youth, an estimated 20% of homeless people in America were under the age of 18.
Statistically, most homeless families are single mothers with one child or more.
Growing up homeless is the reality many kids are being born into. The new face of homelessness is an infant.
Unfortunately, these kids are vulnerable to several adverse outcomes such as poverty, hunger, violence, and a lack of medical care.
The most recent data (2018) indicate that nearly 18,000 homeless children/youth were enrolled in Tennessee public schools. About 20% of those were children with disabilities. And that doesn’t include children of pre-school age, dropouts, or runaways.
The McKinney-Vento Act defines homeless children as "individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence." Examples would be children:
• sharing housing due to economic hardship or loss of housing;
• living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or campgrounds;
• living in emergency or transitional shelters;
• whose primary nighttime residence is not ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation (e.g., park benches, etc.); or
• living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations, etc.
The Act ensures that homeless children have transportation to and from school free of charge and allows children to attend their school of origin regardless in what district the family resides. It further requires schools to register homeless children even if they lack usually needed documents, such as immunization records or proof of residence.
All school districts in Tennessee are required to provide needed services to homeless children. Local school districts must appoint a Title IX Homeless Liaison to ensure that school staff is aware of these rights, to provide a public notice to homeless families (at shelters and at school), and to facilitate access to school and transportation services.
The Homeless Liaison for Cocke County schools is Dennis Balch (623-7821). For NGS, it is Amy Burchette (623-3811, x343).
