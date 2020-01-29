This columnistic mis-masterpiece will tick some of you off!
I am truly sorry about that; but I think what I need to say needs to be said. I am also aware that the time delay between my writing this and your reading it will allow for a lot of news information to be added to the report.
Last Sunday, we were all shocked and stunned at the news that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash. I don’t guess we were stunned and shocked at the fact that somebody’s life had been taken in a tragic accident; because that unfortunate event happens every day in many different ways and means.
No, I supposed the shock and stun was evident not because of the “What Aspect” of the accident but because of the “Who Aspect”.
Not being the tremendous fan of professional basketball that many of you are, I cannot speak to the record which this extremely talented man had on the various levels of basketball courts; but I was impressed at the several expressions of his Faith. That was all that mattered in the long run. Although I do not have first-hand knowledge, I choose to give him the benefit of a doubt; and somehow I feel he would have been opposed to the way the deaths of the “several others” were reported.
Frankly, I have long since moved on from paying special attention to what professional actors, professional sports figures, professional television personalities, and even some professional preachers say about almost everything. I saw as recently as yesterday that Ron Howard felt he had to opine about politics and we should somehow and for some reason listen to what he had to say with baited breath.
My point?
It is gradually being rectified in news reports; but at first mention, it would have seemed that Mr. Bryant was the only one in the helicopter; when in fact, there were nine. The early reports reported words to this effect: “Kobe Bryant was killed today in a helicopter crash” to “Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed today in a helicopter crash” to “Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed today in a helicopter crash” to “Kobe Bryant, his daughter, a husband and wife and their daughter and a few others were killed today in a helicopter crash”.
Now, I hate it when anyone is tragically taken like that! I hate death in general! It is the enemy of both you and me, and all the me’s and you’s out there. I also understand that first reports are seldom complete. Various numbers and similar names get confused – I understand that, and so do you.
I am also very glad that all nine of the people on board have now been identified. I am sorry for their families – all nine of them; just as I am saddened when a solitary military casket (or a planeload) come into Dover Delaware as casualties of our many wars. It happens practically every day; and it is tragic!
Because of death, we can have life!
That’s right! Because of our physical birth, we have eternal life; but because of the Death of Jesus The Christ, we can have Eternal Life in Heaven; but, sadly, His Death is generally being pushed to the bottom paragraph of the report.
It was tragic about the death of those nine; tragic about the death of those military personnel; tragic about the death of your loved ones and mine; and some day, you might read about my death!
But; I will not be dead – not really. Hey! I will be more alive at that time than ever before. It is all because of the sacrificial death of The Lord Jesus that my Eternal Life in Heaven is possible. Because I had the good sense to present my sins to Jesus and respectfully request that He take them away, deal with them, wipe them out!
You see, Jesus died for the sins of all the named and unnamed souls in this world; and they are not “some others” to Him!
I have that assurance; and I wonder if you do as well.
Don’t know what, why, when, where, or how?
I do; and I will share.
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty is in his thirty-second cumulative year as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and now Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.