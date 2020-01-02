This is another one of those rare occasions where this column can begin with the now-famous words: “It had to happen, It was inevitable! No way what was done could have been done without it happening”. See last week and before that and before that and befo – well, you know!
I am certain that you are quite familiar with the current event issue (the famous “It”) which this column is discussing!
You’re not?
Well, let me enlighten you – post haste!
The issue is whether or not this is the first year of a new decade or the last year of a former decade!
I know; I know; we went through all of that in the now infamous “Y2K”; and all the chaos that was going to occur!
But now, the talking heads are agitating themselves ad nauseam all over again about that question.
Funny thing; I remember seeing an old photograph in beautiful black and white of a New Year’s Eve Celebration somewhere; and when the clock struck twelve, the lights on top of the “thing” said “1901 – a new millennium”.
Hmmmmmmm!
So, what happened this week? Did we go into a new decade, or did we start the last year of an old one?
The problem is (apparently), we didn’t have a “year zero” waaaaaay back in the day! And why, you may ask, didn’t we have a “year zero”?
Well, some preacher, a man named James Ussher; Archbishop of Armagh of The Church of Ireland; from 1625-1656 apparently spent his entire ministry on two major emphases: “Identification of the Writings of Early Church Father, Ignatius”; and “The Chronology of Biblical Events”.
Seems he published his chronology work under the auspicious title: “Annals of the Old Testament; Deduced from the First Origins of the World”; in which he very laboriously labored with the questions of “Who, What, Where, Why, and (most importantly) When” Biblical events happened.
You probably use his work even today if you have any sort of reference Bible that gives you the “dates” of “Matthew’s Gospel” or of “Solomon’s Temple” or even “Creation”. I have to say, we are extremely indebted to “Ussher’s Chronology” for much research we do.
But, apparently, he didn’t have a “Year Zero” – and, as we say, “therein lies the rub”.
Remember, Mr. Gore had not invented the Internet in Ussher’s day; hey, he didn’t even have yellow pads and number two pencils; he was still working with quill pens, homemade ink, parchment, and ciphering on his fingers and toes.
And so, he miss-placed a couple of leap years, and leap seconds (very hard to keep up with on the sun dial); and things like that; and we have The Lord Jesus being born 4-6 years BEFORE Christ (BC); since King Herod died in 4 BC (and he was alive with The Baby Jesus was born). Just little things like that; but, after all, whose counting?
AND WHO CARES?
The thing was – and is – and has to be that time is rapidly running out until The Lord is coming back! And only those who are ready for His Coming will be going to Heaven with Him!
Is that you?
Don’t know how to be one of those who are ready?
I do! And I will surely share!
