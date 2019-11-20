This past weekend, in our Sunday Morning Service, we were able to present a check in the amount of $20,000 to help the Isaiah 117 House in their initial efforts to get up and running here in Newport/Cocke County.
As my title indicates, “It warn’t me, or us; it was all of you.”
We simply joined in with the way things are done around here and wanted to help them. It is done all the time.
Not a week goes by that there isn’t an announcement on the store windows and in the paper of a benefit of some kind to help someone with medical bills or whatever! That’s the kind of people you (we) are.
I see them all the time – announcements of a golf tournament for this cause or that cause; and hear of golf enthusiasts lining up to pay the fees and play their favorite game to help a charity or an individual or an organization or whatever!
Don’t forget all the various motorcycle clubs who are always organizing “Toy Runs” or “Charity Rides” or something in that neighborhood of fund raising for all kinds of great causes.
Lest we forget, what about all the antique car clubs and hot rod car clubs that are driving somewhere almost every weekend to pay their money to exhibit their prized vehicles for some wonderful project.
There are always benefit dinners being held to help some family or individual with medical bills or “burned out” expenses.
Art shows and Book Fairs are always being organized to benefit this cause or that cause with both amateur and professional art projects. There are footballs and baseballs and volley balls and soccer balls and soft balls that have been signed by this player or that player for sale to benefit this or that.
Benefit ball games are staged on every stage to raise funds for wonderful projects. I think of the “Boots and Cuffs” games that are routinely held between the various police forces and firefighters.
And then, there are the ever-present Gospel Singings that are being presented almost every weekend somewhere for something – and they are always for worthy causes.
I think of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon around Labor Day; and the millions of dollars that are raised for research. I sincerely hope and trust that someday, we will have an announcement that a cure or special treatment has been found for this disease or that one. Public and Christian Radio Stations have “Share-a-thons” to help with their funding.
Civic clubs have worthwhile projects that require great efforts on the part of the members and the communities to help. Various charities have many different forms of entertainment to help with their funding.
“Toys for Tots” was always around; as were Fish and Chicken dinners for various Volunteer Fire Departments. In Morgan County, we had ten or more volunteer fire departments in the county and they were always cooking up big fish dinners to help them with funding. “Miss ‘Nita” and I went somewhere almost every weekend for these great projects.
All of these – and many more – are out there that need help and we can all pitch in a little or a lot; and that is what happened a couple of weekends ago as first-time and regular bowlers converged on Victory Bowling Lanes to show the world how Cocke County does it right!
Young and old alike were throwing the ball down the alleys to fund the Isaiah 117 House; flags were flying; prayers were being offered; and businesses were alongside of individuals to help.
One man drove 400 plus miles from Alabama to bowl three games, make a sizeable donation for the privilege of doing so, and then drove back home to work the following day.
I happened to have the privilege of serving as pastor to the church that spear-headed that project – but it “warn’t us – it wuz you” that got it done; and for that, I sincerely thank you in helping to raise over $20,000 in small to medium sized donations; and I say again to your credit – it is done all the time – to build Children’s Hospital, to fund Shriner’s Hospital, to help find a cure for various diseases, to help rebuild a burned-out family home, to help with various expenses.
It brings out the best in people to help others; because we have been the beneficiary of The Lord’s Love and Care for us in allowing His Son to die for us on the cross!
See you in Church this Sunday?
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and Very Senior Pastor for a cumulative total of 31 years. He brought this column to life in 1972; and can be reached at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; tommooty15@gmail.com; or 423-623-9056.
