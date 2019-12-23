Joy hails from a large family consisting of superior cooks in the Cosby community. She is the youngest of nine children in a tightly-knit family. She recalls cooking with her mom, the late Sammie Hall, standing in a chair carefully following her mom’s instructions.
Her first solo dish was biscuits; she later on, in the 4th grade, won the 4-H biscuit baking contest. Her mom went on to teach her not only cooking and baking, but canning as well. She says the art of biscuit making is knowing when the dough feels “just right.” And 25 years ago, her sister, the late Marilyn Cutshall, was Shirley Elliott’s Cook of the Week. Great cooking runs in this family!
Today her favorite dishes to cook are soups, stews, and chili. Her chili is so well loved that when she and her husband, the late Herman Stokely, were very active in the Cosby football programs, people who were not attending the games would come just to buy her chili from the concession stand. Now she is often requested to bring to large family gatherings her cranberry salad and sugar free pecan/black walnut pies.
She was a HomeEc student of Bobbie Drinnon. In fact, it was Joy who shared with Mrs. Drinnon the fine art of canning. The student became the teacher! In high school, she won the Betty Crocker Award.
Let us proceed now to the delicious recipes that she shares with us. They are Sausage/Cheese Biscuits, Sugar Free Pecan or Black Walnut Pie, Cabbage Soup, and Chopped Coleslaw. Give any or all of these scrumptious recipes a try, and ENJOY!
Sausage/Cheese Biscuits:
4 cups self-rising flour
4 TBSP butter, softened
2 lbs sausage (I prefer Swaggerty’s)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1-1/4 cups buttermilk
Put flour in a large mixing bowl.
After butter has softened, cut into the flour with a fork .
Brown sausage in skillet, cutting into very small pieces with a fork until sausage is browned.
Place sausage into flour mixture, and stir well.
Add 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese and stir well.
Add 1-1/4 cups buttermilk.
I roll the biscuits with my hands. You will need to add flour as needed until the perfect consistency.
Bake in oven preheated to 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
Sugar Free Pecan or Black Walnut Pie:
2- 9” frozen pie crusts
4 eggs
1/3 cup Splenda brown sugar
1/2 cup Splenda
1 cup sugar free pancake syrup
2/3 cup melted butter
1 cup pecans or black walnuts
1 tsp vanilla
1 tsp salt
Mix last 8 ingredients together and pour into pie crusts.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.
- Many of my family members are diabetic. This is a real treat.
Cabbage Soup:
1 lb ground beef
1/2 tsp garlic salt
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp pepper
2 chopped celery stalks
16 oz can kidney beans, undrained
1/2 medium head of cabbage, chopped
1-28 oz can tomatoes, chopped and liquid reserved
1-28 oz tomato can of water
4 beef bouillon cubes
chopped fresh parsley
Brown beef.
Add all remaining ingredients except parsley.
Bring to a boil.
Cover, and reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 1 hour.
Put in bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
Chopped Coleslaw:
Medium head of cabbage, chopped (do not shred)
1 large carrot, sliced and chopped
1 large cucumber, sliced and chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 stalk celery, sliced and chopped
1 tomato, chopped
1 cup sour cream or mayonnaise (your choice)
1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing mix
After all vegetables are chopped, mix together adding tomato last
In a separate container, mix sour cream or mayo and packet of ranch mix together until thoroughly mixed.
Add this mixture to the vegetables, stirring well.
- It is better if you can let this slaw sit all night in the refrigerator or at the least, for a few hours.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
This is a family favorite!
