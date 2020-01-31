Hello, Folks!
I will now try and write some for our Newport Plain Talk. I have had some problems for awhile now but I’m some better, so here are some of my writing efforts.
I hope everybody out there is well these days. Many have had the flu, so I’ve heard, but so far, not at our house. I just got my flu shot last month.
On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Charlie will have been gone five years. Time goes on its way too quickly. He and I were married 55 years and that’s a lifetime. I have a million memories of our lives together and our four children. We have seven grandchildren and four great-grands. I don’t get to see any of them very often but all are so precious and a joy to be around.
On Friday, our youngest, daughter Charla, came up here and brought her grandson Gracin, who is my great-grandson. She also brought a pizza which we enjoyed very much. They spent a couple of hours with me, but that wasn’t long enough.
I really miss my cousin Arthur Bullington who left us a couple of days ago. He was one of my phone pals. All of them have just about died out and left me. Author and I went to Bell Hill together in the early 1950s. His mom was Katie Hall, married to Dave Bullington.
Arthur was a real fixture here in Cocke County. He has stories and pictures of him written in magazines with the mules he farmed with. He drove wagons in parades and wagon trains. He was 81 years old and his hobby was checking on the widow women of the Hartford area and I was one of them. He was sick for several years, but is now resting in peace. I know many will miss his calls and presence when he was able to be out and about. The last time I saw him was the fourth Sunday in August at our great big Hall Family Reunion at Bell Hill at the foot of Hall’s Top Mountain. I’d venture to say he and I met there for the last 50 or 60 years together. Words can’s describe the empty spot Arthur’s death has left from being gone from his home on Cabbage County Road in Hartford. I’ll sure miss him.
I started this yesterday (Sunday), since I didn’t get to church again this week. This made about four weeks I’ve missed. The weather just has not been in my favor, meaning it’s too cold. I do miss going on Sunday. I hope some miss me as much as I miss them. I do thank my church and all they do for me.
We’ve had three or four small snows this year, but we know this is the end of January and two more months of winter to go. I’d rather see snow than so much cold weather.
In closing, I hope all who are reading this have a nice day. Maybe I’ll be able to write again before too long.
I’ve had a really hard time writing this, so I’ll just say goodbye for now and may God bless us all.
