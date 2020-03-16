It has been quite awhile since we’ve had a Cooks from the Past column, so today we’ll revisit some of the greatest cooks from our community. Many of us were fortunate enough to know these wonderful ladies, to sit at their kitchen tables to share a meal or to inherit some of their great recipes.
It is a blessing for me to honor them by sharing some of their favorites, and I know you enjoy hearing from them again.
Let us then proceed to some scrumptious recipes such as Straight Jackets/Sharon Thompson, Dill-Sour Cream Dip/Beauanne Ford, Lime Delight Salad/Glenda Williamson, Raspberry Tang/Sarah Burnett, and Beef with Pea Pods/Evelyn Graham.
I hope you will enjoy these recipes as much as I enjoyed researching them. These recipes would also make an excellent, colorful addition to Easter dinner. ENJOY!
Beef with Pea Pods/Evelyn
Parrott Graham:
1 lb lean beef steak, sliced thin
4 TBSP soy sauce
1 TBSP dry sherry
1/4 tsp MSG (Accent)
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 lb pea pods
1 tsp corn starch
1 tsp sugar
4TBSP cooking oil
Pinch of ginger
Mix sliced beef with soy sauce, corn starch, sherry, sugar, and Accent.
Set aside.
Remove stems and strings from pea pods and rinse and dry with towel.
Put 2 TBSP oil in skillet over high heat.
Add salt, then pea pods, stirring constantly until pods turn dark green, about 1 minute.
Remove pods and set aside.
In the same skillet, , add remaining 2 TBSP oil and ginger.
Stir in beef and cook until beef has lost its red color (not over 2 minutes).
Add pea pods and mix for a few seconds.
Serve immediately, preferably over rice.
Straight Jackets/Sharon
Thompson:
2-14 oz cans artichoke hearts
1/2 lb thin sliced bacon
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Cur artichoke hearts in half.
Cut bacon strips in half crosswise.
Wrap bacon around artichoke hearts, and secure with a toothpick.
Place on baking sheet.
Bake for 8 — 10 minutes or until bacon is crisp.
Drain and serve warm.
Makes about 40 great appetizers.
Dill-Sour Cream Dip/Beauanne Ford:
1 cup sour cream
2/3 cup mayonnaise
2 TBSP dried onion
2 TBSP dried parsley flakes
1 tsp dill
1 tsp seasoned salt
Combine all ingredients.
Cover and chill for several hours or overnight.
Serve with vegetables or chips.
Lime Delight Salad/Glenda
Williamson:
1 pkg lime jello
1 cup mini-marshmallows
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 cup hot water
1 cup cottage cheese
1-8 oz can crushed pineapple
Combine jello with hot water until jello is dissolved.
Put marshmallows in hot jello.
Stir and cool.
Add pecans, cottage cheese and crushed pineapple.
Chill until thoroughly cooled.
Raspberry Tang/Sarah Burnett:
1 pkg raspberry jello
1/2 cup boiling water
1 small pkg cream cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 — 8 oz can crushed pineapple
1 banana, sliced
1/4 cup chopped pecans
1 cup cream, whipped
coconut (optional)
Thoroughly dissolve jello in boiling water.
Set aside to cool.
Soften cream cheese with mayonnaise by adding a small amount at a time.
Gradually add the pineapple, banana, coconut, and pecans.
When the jello mixture begins to cool, add cottage cheese and fruit mixture.
Fold in whipped cream and congeal.
