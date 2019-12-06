Hello, Folks. How are you all doing today?
You know, we’ve had winter weather for sure up here this past month. On Nov. 11, we had a pretty fair day, but that night everything changed and the bottom fell out. We awoke to our very first snow of this year and it was a sight for sore eyes. We had about two inches of snow on Wednesday morning and our temperatures dropped and the snow was frozen on the trees. It was such a pretty sight to see. Our great view lasted two days and nights, and we had to leave our water running during those two very cold days. We had no school the first days and school opened two hours late the next day, even though it was still very cold.
The sun finally came out on Friday and we were left with a cold dream of what we had been through.
Sunday was an even warmer day, and I dressed as if it were still very cold. But the temperatures warmed up into the 50s and we had such a pretty day.
I’m told we’re to expect a very cold winter. I’m not looking forward to all that cold, but I don’t think there’s a thing we can do about it, except just to grin and bear it.
We had a good church service with good attendance. Our pastor, the Rev. Jerry Sutton, does a great job every Sunday. Our church is hard at work on our Christmas play for December.
I used to so enjoy this time of year, what with getting ready for Christmas, the church Christmas play, and so many other things, but I’m just not able to do that any more. I know the Good Lord knows and understands all about this.
Thanksgiving is coming next week on Nov. 28. I don’t believe it’s been this late in many a moon.
November has been a sad one for me. I’ve lost so many friends to death, including my sister-in-law, Lillie Rathbone, who had been sick for several years. Two of my namesakes, Iva Lee (Coggins) Denton, who I was named after, and Iva Lee (Shelton) Cogdill. I’ve known both for many, many years.
We also lost a neighbor here on Big Creek in the death of Willa Dean (Black) Worley. In October, Verline (Bud) Miller of Hartford and Chester Turner of Del Rio both passed away. I had known both of them for many years. Week before last, Dolman Mooneyham of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away and was brought back to his roots for burial with his family.
I will truly miss all these folks, but I trust they are all in a Better Place with the Lord, where we all want to go. My love is extended to each of these families, who will also miss their loved ones.
My great-grandson Gracin had another bout after he suffered a seizure early Sunday morning. He was rushed by ambulance to the ER. His temperature went up while he slept due to a stomach virus, or maybe another bug. He only stayed at the ER a short while and then came home. However, he wasn’t able to go to school on Monday.
Gracin is a first grader at Grassy Fork Elementary School and will turn 7 years old Dec. 5. He is really looking forward to his birthday.
I guess winter is here. It sure looks and feels that way to me.
I’m so thankful for my home and being warm, having my television and my telephone both to help pass the time on these cold, snowy days that seem to be coming on so fast.
I hope everyone enjoyed a great Thanksgiving with their family and friends. Thanksgiving used to be a big holiday for my family but not anymore. So many have to work and that’s a big deal. I’ll probably have dinner alone.
I’ll close by wishing everyone a nice holiday. May God bless us all.
