Every new year, millions of people make a resolution to lose weight and to eat healthier. With all the diets to choose from, it seems like an easy resolution to keep. Which diet shall you choose? Mediterranean? Paleo? DASH? Keto? Plant-based? Truth is, each diet touts its best points to us, and each diet has many thousands of followers. Let’s take at look at the pros and cons of each:
Mediterranean diet: Named the best diet overall for the 3rd consecutive year by U. S. News and World Report. This is a heart-healthy long-term dietary plan that focuses on fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains and calls for reducing unhealthy fats and sugars. This diet can help to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, lower blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart disease and other illnesses, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. The foods on this diet are easily accessible. It focuses on plant-based foods to meet the bulk of nutritional needs and is perhaps the easiest of the diets to follow.
Paleo diet: This diet is based on foods similar to what might have been eaten during the Paleolithic era. It includes lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. It limits foods that became common when farming emerged about 10,000 years ago, including dairy products, legumes and grains. The purpose of this diet is return to a way of eating that early humans ate because the human body is genetically mismatched to to foods that evolved from modern farming practices, which stated led to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
DASH diet: This diet is the direct offspring of the Mediterranean diet. It was developed to lower blood pressure without medication in research sponsored by the US National Institute of Health, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The first research showed the diet could reduce blood pressure as well as the front line of blood pressure medications by the reduction o f sodium (salt) . Further research has shown that it reduces the risk of many diseases including some types of cancer, stroke, heart disease, heart failure, diabetes and kidney stones. The plan centers around fruits, vegetables, low-fat and nonfat dairy, nuts, beans and seeds.
Keto diet: This diet is a high-fat, adequate protein, low carbohydrate diet that was originally used to control difficult to control epilepsy in children. It forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates. It may have benefits against diabetes, cancer epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s. It can help you loose weight. The drastic reduction of carbs puts the body is a metabolic state called ketosis; when this happens the body becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy. There are several versions of this diet; in each version foods to avoid are those high in carbs. One should also avoid sugary foods, grains and starches, fruit except for small portions of berries such as strawberries, beans and legumes, root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and carrots, low-fat or diet products, most condiments, unhealthy fats such as mayonnaise, and sugar free diet foods.
Plant-based diets: Perhaps the fastest growing of all diets are the plant-based diets, which are practiced by vegetarians and vegans for several reasons including better health, ethics, environmentalism, and religion. Perhaps you also noted that the very healthy Mediterranean and DASH diets utilized vegetables and fruits in their plans. A vegetarian is one who does not eat any meat, poultry, game, fish,shellfish or by-products of animal slaughter. A vegetarian diet contains various levels of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. A vegetarian diet may include dairy and eggs, depending on what type of vegetarian diet one follows. A vegan diet is the strictest form of a vegetarian diet. Vegans exclude all forms of animal flesh, dairy, eggs and animal-derived ingredients. Plant-based diets are low in saturated fat and contain high amounts of minerals, fiber, nutrient-dense foods. However, sometimes vegetarians and vegans have a lower amount of omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and vitamins D and B12, so it may be necessary to consider daily intake of the various nutrients levels.
Now that we are experts in today’s diet crazes, the next step is to offer up recipes from each of these diets, which we will do in the weeks to follow. No matter what we decide to do, the emphasis should be on healthy eating, a stable, optimal weight, and no yo-yo dieting. Start your own research, and make an acceptable plan for you. Most of all, choose a plan that you can follow and ENJOY!!
