There have been very few news releases coming out of Washington since everyone has been sent home due to the virus thingy. There are several important pieces of legislation that have been put on hold that really affect veterans and their families. Before I get into that there is one bill that was passed to bring emergency relief for Veterans attending College and Technical schools.
Our 1st District Congressman Dr. Phil Roe introduced House Resolution (H.R.) 6194 to make changes to Title 38 United States Code, Chapter 33: POST-9/11 EDUCATIONAL ASSISTANCE program. This affects veteran students receiving educational benefits who have served in the military since September 11, 2001.
The bill reads, “H.R. 6194: To authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to treat certain programs of education converted to distance learning by reason of emergencies and health related situations in the same manner as programs of education pursued at educational institutions, and for other purposes.”
Congressman Roe pointed out that, “Student veterans and others relying on the GI Bill to attend college and make ends meet should not be stripped of their benefits because schools move to online classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. H.R. 6194 is a commonsense fix to safeguard student veterans’ earned benefits as they continue to work hard towards an education during the coronavirus pandemic. This bill would allow VA to maintain the status quo for veterans and other GI Bill beneficiaries during an unprecedented time of uncertainty.”
In a news release the Congressman shared how this virus has had an impact on these students.
“Many colleges and universities across the United States are temporarily closing campuses and transitioning to online coursework in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. However, under current law, courses must be specifically approved for online learning in order to qualify for GI Bill payments from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Further, student veterans and other GI Bill beneficiaries enrolled in full time online coursework receive a smaller monthly housing rate than those enrolled in traditional coursework.
“For example, GI Bill students enrolled in in-person classes at Stanford University receive a monthly housing allowance of $4,200 due to the high cost of living in Northern California; yet GI Bill students enrolled in full time online classes at Stanford University receive a monthly housing allowance of just $895.50. Therefore, a veteran, spouse, dependent, or other individual using the GI Bill whose school suddenly closes and requires courses to be completed online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will stop receiving GI Bill payments (like tuition and fees) altogether unless their course has been approved for online learning.
“If their course has been approved for online learning, the student will receive a significantly lower monthly housing allowance than the one they have been relying on. This could mean that these students are no longer able to afford their monthly rent, mortgage payments, or other living expenses in the midst of a global crisis. To prevent this, H.R. 6194 would give VA the authority to continue paying GI Bill payments and monthly housing allowances at existing rates for these students.”
H.R. 6194, joined by the Senate version S. 3503 was enacted after the signature of President Trump on March 21, 2020 and became Public Law 116-128.
I have talked with a couple of local veterans who are attending school full time. One commented that, “This really saves our rear ends” because we would have lost over half our income by having to leave our fulltime classes and take the online ones. Not only does online classes affect the VA’s payments it also causes difficulties for veterans who have started back to school after several years out of the service.
Some of these Veterans, many disabled, struggle with their courses and are provided tutors and other accommodations to help them. The loss of support will become a strain on those facing issues like Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries and other service-related issues. I am praying that these students will be able to make connections with their tutors and continue through this distraction.
VETERAN SUICIDES:
When Congress gets back to work, they need to address several issues that includes, most importantly, veterans suicide. The first of March 2019, the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) was organized. This committee combined representatives of the President’s Cabinet, the VA, Veteran’s organizations, major business, and the mental health community. The Executive Order stated that the task force “will develop and submit the roadmap to the President within 365 days of the signing of the executive order — by March 5, 2020.
Since last November I have repeatedly checked to see if I could find any updates on the committees’ outline for the “roadmap” only to be told that “progress was being made and the committee is on track to finalize their recommendations.” In February, the committee was on schedule to release the “roadmap” as required, on March 5th. Then along came this virus and everything ground to a stop. I do not understand why an important issue of 22 veteran suicides a day, compounded by the loneliness caused by social distancing, why the committee did not issue the report or continue their work if it was so close to being finalized.
Yes, I understand that the virus is taking resources from many agencies to provide needed support to battle the pandemic. I understand we all have been told to stay home, but many are working from their homes. Many people are stepping up with new ways of communicating and the committee was “on track” with their report. I wrote last year that I did not understand why, with the loss of 22 Veterans a day by suicide, that this “plan” would take so long and costs so many lives. There have been no reports yet on the increase, decrease, or status quo of how this pandemic has affected the numbers of veteran suicides. Time will tell what this delay will have in human costs.
Another piece of legislation that needs continued support is H.R. 3495: The IMPROVE Well-Being for Veterans’ Act that was proposed by Congressman Roe. This bill would expand the reach of services aimed at preventing veterans’ suicide by providing grants to entities that offer and coordinate suicide prevention services for veterans and their families.
In January, Representative Mark Takano (D-CA), Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs refused to put the original bill on the agenda and instead offered his own version. The major issue is that Takano want to make the grants to local mental health providers requiring 100% matching funds. That would be difficult for rural communities like ours and Congressman Roe’s proposal would allow a sliding scale approach for matching funds.
Since you are sitting at home with time on your hands, reach out and contact your representatives and encourage them to support veterans legislation and come up with a plan to end or even curtail veteran suicides. Those who have been alone in “normal” times will need your support more than ever, give them a “buddy-check” to see how they are “holding out”.
50th ANNIVERSARY:
Next Monday, May 4th, marks the fiftieth anniversary of the shooting of four students that happened in Ohio, at Kent State University. I am a graduate of that school and started attending classes just four years after the deaths occurred. I will soon share my experiences as a Vietnam Veteran student with the anniversaries of a tragic event. Does that Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young song still ring in your ear?
NEWS OF NOTE:
At this time all Veterans organizations are working on how to handle the events that are annual parts of their bylaws. The local AMVETS Post 75, American Legion Post 41 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 normally have their elections, State and National conferences, during April through August. The following is the most current status of their plans.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 41:
Commander David Mills shared, “Just to let you all know, we will not be having our Post 41 election this year. The American Legion National Convention as well as the Department of Tennessee Convention have been cancelled and all the elected officers will keep their position for another year except for those who just cannot serve for another year, and those officer positions will be appointed by the respective Commanders.
“Also, they have asked the same thing apply for all Posts in the state. As a result, we will roll over our officers in their positions with the exception of our 1st and 2nd Vice Commanders, Robert Peterson and Fred Mousseau, who will switch positions for the 2020-2021 year. All other officers will remain the same this year.” For more information you can contact David at (423) 237-6896.
AMVETS POST 75:
Plans are still being made to support the National AMVETS Virtual Challenge Event, “Rolling to Remember Ride Challenge”. In conjunction with the REVER (REVER is the world’s largest motorcycle, snowmobile and off-road adventure GPS app and community) AMVETS is asking individuals to ride 22 miles on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in your local communities. If you do not have a motorcycle and want to support this event you can sign up and donate $22.00. For more information contact AMVETS National Headquarters at Phone: (301) 459-9600, Toll-free: (877) 726-8387, or follow through their Facebook page, AMVETS National Headquarters.”
The local meeting is still on hold as is the State convention scheduled for June in Gatlinburg. For more information about AMVETS Post 75 you can contact Commander Richard Holt at (423) 608-2902.
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 102:
This past week DAV Department of Tennessee held an online conference with members from throughout Tennessee. State Commander Barbara Gilliam and 2nd Vice Commander Michael Harmon gave updates on how the virus has affected state and local organizations.
After the conference Commander Gilliam shared, “We won’t make a final decision on the convention until the middle of May. Louisiana has already cancelled theirs and Alabama and Mississippi will make their decisions Saturday. As for the chapters, if there is no convention then everyone will stay where they are for another year unless the chapters hold a meeting to vote in new officers. It will be up to the chapters. We will have another conference call the middle of May also for more updates.”
DAV Chapter 102 is still suspending the Wednesday Open House. You can find information sheets with service officer’s names and phone numbers on the door for anyone that shows up at the hall needing help or you can call the Hall and leave a message at (423) 532-8130 or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
