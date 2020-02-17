What a pleasure it is to write a column featuring food from the Philippines. Our cook this week is Teri Spinks, who is Filipino. She started cooking in her early 20s because in her home, her mom and dad did all the cooking. Her dad was Filipino, and her mother learned to cook all the dishes that he liked, and Teri was a constant observer.
Her mom believed that all the children should have chores, so her sister was in charge of washing the dishes, and Teri’s chore was drying the dishes and putting them away. Still with all the assigned chores, they were also helping their mother with a variety of things in the kitchen that she needed help with.
Her first solo dish was, of course, a Filipino dish, pancit. It was prepared in her first wok, a gift from her parents which she still has. Today she doesn’t have a favorite meal to cook, but when she cooks Filipino, it always brings back good memories for her.
She tells us that Filipino food has more flavor than American food. She cooks both American and Filipino and doesn’t have a preference as long as the meal tastes great.
Teri is first generation American. Her father came to the US by joining the military and studied hard to become a citizen. He was very proud to serve this country, and he emphasized to his family the importance of being proud to be a citizen of this country.
Today she shares with us her recipes for Chicken Adobo ,Pancit, Filipino Spaghetti, and Filipino-Style Macaroni Salad. When you want to try something different, these are the recipes to turn to. I encourage everyone to try these delicious recipes, and most of all ENJOY!!
Chicken Adobo:
2 lbs chicken cut into bite size pieces
3 bay leaves
4TBSP soy sauce or to taste
1 tsp black pepper
2 TBSP vinegar
3 cloves garlic, crushes
1 — 2 cups water
1/4 cup cooking oil
1/2 tsp sugar
In a large pot, heat the oil.
Add garlic and allow to cook for a minute.
Add chicken and cook until pink is completely gone.
Add soy sauce and sugar.
Cook for 3 minutes. stirring occasionally.
Add water, pepper and vinegar.
Mix well and cook for for at least 10 minutes.
To thicken the sauce, in a measuring cup mix flour and water.
Add the flour mixture to the dish until the desired thickness is achieved.
- This dish is delicious served over rice.
Pancit (Filipino dish):
1 package pancit/rice noodles
1 pkg boneless pork cut into bite size pieces
1 cup thinly chopped carrots
1/2 cup thinly chopped celery
1 medium onion, chopped
3 TBSP soy sauce
4 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tsp black pepper
5 TBSP cooking oil
Soak pancit noodles in water.
While noodles are soaking, heat cooking oil in wok.
Add onion and garlic and cook for 1 — 2 minutes.
Add pork and cook until pork is no longer pink,
Add 1 TBSP soy sauce.
Add carrots and celery and cook until veggies are tender.
Add pepper and mix well.
Drain noodles and add them to the pork mixture.
Add 2 TBSP soy sauce.
Mix well and cook on low for 5 — 10 minutes.
Filipino Spaghetti:
1 lb spaghetti noodles
3 TBSP olive oil, divided
4 hot dogs, sliced diagonally
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb lean ground pork
salt and pepper to taste
2-1/2 cups tomato sauce
1/2 cup tomato paste
1 cup banana sauce (ketchup)
Grated cheddar cheese
Cook spaghetti noodles in boiling salted water until tender but firm.
Drain in a colander with 1 TBSP oil to prevent from sticking together.
In a skillet heat 2 TBSP oil over medium-high heat.
Add sliced hot dogs and cook stirring until browned, about 5 minutes.
Drain on a plate lined with a paper towel and set aside.
Using the same skillet, sauté onion and garlic for 2 minutes until onion is tender.
Add ground pork and cook until the juices from the meat have evaporated and the meat is brown, about 8 minutes.
Add salt and pepper.
Add tomato sauce and tomato paste and banana sauce.
Stir to combine and blend flavors.
Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in sliced hot dogs.
Serve sauce over spaghetti and sprinkle with grated cheese.
Filipino-Style Macaroni Salad:
16 oz uncooked medium elbow macaroni
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
1 large carrot, peeled and diced
1 cup ham, cubed
6 hard boiled eggs peeled and coarsely chopped
14 oz crushed pineapple
1 cup Eden or Velveeta cheese, cubed
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
1 cup raisins
1 onion, peeled and diced
1-1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
salt and pepper to taste
In a large pot over medium heat, bring 4 qts salted water to a boil.
Add macaroni and cook for 8 — 9 minutes or until firm to bite.
Drain well.
In another pot, add chicken meat and enough water to cover.
Bring water to a boil and skim off the scum that floats on top.
Lower heat; cover; simmer for 15 — 20 minutes until cooked thoroughly.
Drain chicken from the liquid and allow to cool completely.
Shred chicken and set aside.
In a pot bring water to a boil.
Add diced carrots, and cook for about 30 seconds.
With a slotted spoon, remove carrots from water and plunge into an ice bath until completely cooled.
Drain and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine macaroni, chicken,carrots, ham, eggs, crushed pineapple including packing juice, cheese, sweet pickle relish, raisins, onion, mayonnaise, and sweetened condensed milk.
Stir together until evenly distributed. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to cool completely and to allow flavors to meld.
