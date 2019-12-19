Hello, hello!
How are you all now?
Temperatures were in the 90s on the last day of September when I suffered a very bad accident. I broke my right ankle in two places, and two weeks later learned that my knee was also fractured on the right side. It’s been one more time for all of us.
I stayed at Tennova Hospital in Newport for a few days, then went to Newport Health & Rehab for several days of therapy before returning home with Smoky Mountain Home Health.
They are doing all they can to help us. I haven’t walked a step because I have to wait until Dec. 5 for more x-rays to see if I can put have weight bearing on my joints.
The days are so long and so are the nights, but I’m making it. I guess not everyone knows what happened to me because I haven’t written for the Plain Talk since I got hurt. Today is Dec. 2. Yesterday was my brother Joe’s birthday. He would have been 76; I’ll turn 74 on Dec. 30.
I called Joe’s wife Bonnie and talked with her awhile. Their daughter Theresia lives with her now, and I know she’s company for Bonnie. I’m always glad to hear from all their family and send my best wishes to them.
Elvine is still undergoing treatments and his son Brent is recovering from a broken leg with many complications. Julia is doing okay for the moment. I send a special “hello” to all of the Leonard and Aunt Doris family. I was so sad to hear that Ray and Aurine’s house burned recently.
I received a telephone call from classmate Lonnie Butler, who had learned from a friend about the death of our classmate Ralph Brown, who passed away in Oklahoma on Oct. 12, 2019. I was going to write about it, but then got hurt myself right after that. All of our classmates are so sorry to learn of his passing. We lost another dear one recently in the passing of Bonnie Jenkins Smith. I send my love to their families.
I missed Bonnie after she left school before we graduated. We spent many good times talking together. I visited many times with Bonnie and her sister Geneva Frazier, when she was very ill. May you Jenkins girls rest in peace. I loved you both and look forward to seeing you both again.
I was really sad to learn of the death of my friend Johnny Evans. He will not only be missed by his wife Martha Clark Evans and the rest of his family but by all of the community, especially at Chestnut Mountain Church. God bless all of you!
I hope everyone enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving. I’m sure everyone had plenty of home-cooked food at Grandma’s or somewhere else.
I have a doctor’s appointment on Thursday and hope for a good report. I was already is bad shape before the accident and may not get as good of a report as I’d like. I hope the Good Lord will allow me to walk again.
I ask special prayers for my cousin Gloria Frisbee and her husband Joe. She has been having a very hard time. I love you, Gloria, and wish you the very best, as I do for your sister Susan Frisbee Black and her husband Tilman.
I also ask for prayers for Leroy’s cousin Eunevee Fish. I wish I was able to go see her and Clara Lou and all the others.
Glenda said she saw Michael McGaha and he asked about me. I love him and all his family.
I’m glad my friends still call me when they can. It helps me keep my mind off myself.
My sister-in-law Genevieve Barnes is now spending a few days with us. Her health isn’t very good and she can’t stay alone. Buddy and Gary have a lot to do for us. One of them called and asked if we needed paper towels while they were at the store. I replied, “I don’t know because I haven’t been in the kitchen in nearly three months.”
I made new friends while I was in Newport’s rehab. Those working in the physical therapy unit helped me so much. I can’t remember all their names, but I do appreciate all you did for me. I was too sick to write their names down at the time, but I do remember you and want to thank you.
I also ran into some relatives who work there, including Maria Stewart, who is married to our great-nephew Josh and Cheryl Denton Mullins, the granddaughter of Leroy’s first cousin Polly and Jim Weeks.
I was glad to see them and other young folks who are doing a great job getting their lives going.
Another young lady working there is another Cosby girl, Paige Hannah, the daughter of Lisa and the late Tim Hannah and granddaughter of Gail Hannah and the late Carl Hannah and Duck and Peggy Hannah.
Paige chose Matthew Harmon as her life partner. His grandparents are Nickie and Dale Harmon of Morristown. They married Oct. 27 at Foothills Farm on Cosby and honeymooned in Gatlinburg.
Skyler Hall, their son, turned 12 and they enjoyed a trip to Carrowinds in North Carolina. Skyler wasn’t afraid to ride any of the rides, even though some of the grown-ups were.
I’m glad I got to meet Paige and hope she is now on her way to a happy life.
Best wishes to Charlene Jenkins; we know her as Charlene, while others know her as Donna. She is the daughter of the late Burl and Myrtle Benson Jenkins. Her mother died before Charlene turned a year old, and her dad died a few years later. I ask for prayers for them. Charlene’s granny, Zelma Jenkins, was a dear friend to me. Charlene and Glenda played many days together. I love you, Charlene, and wish I could help you.
To all I have written about and to all my readers, I send sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
