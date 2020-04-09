Hello, Friends.
I hope all is well with you all. My days are long and slow, but I’m hoping for better ones as the days warm.
I got a nice phone call from my cousin Betty Jo Frisbee’s son Randall Frisbee. He was asking me about someone he had recently met who said her ancestors came from Hall’s Top. I told him I didn’t know. He said he always called his mom with questions like that, but she is no longer with us. We all know the feeling. I told Randall to call my brother Bob; that he might know.
I sure enjoyed talking with Randall. I’ve lost track since Betty Joe is gone. I always kept up with all her children through her. Randall and his wife Connie have one son Jason, and I’m so proud to know he is a doctor at UT Hospital and his wife Shannan is a nurse at UT. They are moving to Virginia soon where Randall will be a pulmonologist. They have a baby boy, but I forgot to write down his name. Shannon is the daughter of the late Jackie Phillips Depew and her husband Shannon. Her grandparents were the late Wanda and Jack Phillips. They were good friends to us, and I miss them so much.
Congratulations to Dr. and Mrs. Frisbee for all the success their hard work has brought to them. May they be blessed with many years together.
I hope Connie’s dad, Clyde Willis, is doing better and that when warm weather comes he will do better.
I send sympathy to all the families who have lost loved ones recently. What a shock to lose someone so young as Charity Fine and Nicole Cogdill. Their families all need our prayers.
I’m still not walking but I can take a few steps. I ask for your continued prayers and hope at least to be able to get in and out of a wheel chair.
I had a sweet phone call from my cousin Carole James. She has slowed down to what she used to be just like we all have done. She is a one-of-a-kind loving person. Her granddaughter Amelia is getting married in a few days. I wish them a happy life. I know how they feel about losing their sweet girl, but our children all have to grow up and leave to be on their own.
Today is April 6 and yesterday was the birthday of my niece Melanie Rathbone Phillips. Happy birthday “Poo.” I hope you have many more. I have lots of memories of Poo, Little Joe, Fred, Russ, and Tank staying with us so we could go to Gatlinburg to work. That was in the 1980s. We never knew how fast the years would go by nor how we would lose so many to death at an early age.
I send sympathy and love to the Darrell Reece family in Murfreesboro. His mother is Ardith Reece, a daughter of the late Rachel Baxter. I don’t see Ardith or Latha much, but I sure do love them. I hope someone reads this and tells them I said so.
How sad to lose our childhood pal Reva Shelton Sparks to cancer. She had battled it so long but it kept coming back. I was glad to hear that her final words were “I’m going to Heaven.” I hope she rests in peace forever because she sure went through lots here on earth. May God bless Benny and all her family. It’s a long, lonely road when loved ones are gone, but we do have hopes for a reunion if we do right with God. I have many good memories of being with Judy, Reva, Ima Jean, and all the boys. I loved going home with Benny’s sisters when we were in high school. Mrs. Sparks was such a good cook. I’m thankful for all the good folks I’ve been around on my life’s journey. How often I relive all those precious memories!
Saturday night I had one of my dreams of Leroy and his sister Geneva who left us nearly 8 years ago. It was so real and all day Sunday I felt like they had come and we were fixing Sunday dinner. I often wonder if my sister Aurine does this. She can talk to us, and sometime she looks like she knows the person she’s looking at. It’s so sad not to be able to go see her, but I went when I was able to go.
I’m so sorry to hear my brother-in-law Bobby Laws’s mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Laws, died. Her family needs prayer. Gayla and I were friends in high school. It’s sad they cannot have a funeral because of the virus we are having. Tommy can’t even leave the state of Florida to come home. The last time I saw Tommy was at Little Fred’s funeral. I send my love to the family.
I hope all who are having to stay in are enjoying the time with their families. We are, or I am. Glenda comes each morning and makes breakfast for us, and she also fixes us a good supper. She has been working on my house and washing clothes and more clothes. Buddy is glad to have her here. Genevieve sleeps and watches television. My Tom is working from home, and his wife Amy is laid off until this storm passes over.
Have a blessed Easter everyone! Remember the reason for this holiday and all He has done for us. He will always be our help in times of trouble, so give Him a call!
God bless all who read this.
