Hello, everyone.
Today is Friday, February 14, and for sure it’s Valentine’s Day. I hope all my readers have a great day. I know I do.
Unless you count Groundhog Day on February 2, this is our first holiday of the year.
We have surely had rain for several weeks now and it’s not over yet. Snow is forecast for the weekend.
We’ve had flooding and damage to our roads in several places across Cocke County.
Our schools have had to close several times because of the rain this year—not for snow. There just hasn’t been much snow, but we’re just now in February.
I was so glad to know that our Grassy Fork Ravens basketball teams took first place in the county tournaments for the first time in 23 years. I used to love going to our school’s basketball games.
I was so sorry to learn of the passing of Charles Rathbone. He was a first cousin of my husband Charlie. I’ve known him longer than my Charlie. He was always so good and kind. We both went to Rowe School together and we were also neighbors when we were very young and in grade school. My love and sympathy go to his wife and family.
Also, in memory of my brother Butch (Gwynn) Hall, my brother-in-law Leroy Barnes, and his son-in-law Ronnie Elmore, who all passed away in February. We sure do miss these fellows and always will.
It was the last week in February in 1999 when this writer laid down her cigarettes after about 40 years of smoking. I asked the Lord to help me. I said, “Lord, would you please help me. I know I’m wasting my money and I need it for other things. Also, I’m killing myself. I’m asking for your help.”
I’ve never held a cigarette to my mouth since. He took my craving away. I thank Him always. People has asked me, “How did you quit?” I tell them, and then I say, “You have to believe in yourself.” I have lots of family and friends who need to try this, Maybe this will work for them.
I feel sorry for those who smoke.
We’ll have February 29 this year, and David Popiel will actually have a birthday. He’s not very old, just having a birthday every four years. I enjoy his articles every week.
I believe Spring is bursting forth. My yellow Easter flowers are out and blooming. They are very pretty, especially since nearly everything else looks dead, except for the evergreens, such as the pines, that don’t shed their needles.
I was saddened to hear of the passing of my first cousin, Carla Ball, in Peoria, Illinois. She was 63 years old and the daughter of my uncle Hedge and Aunt Clair Lee Ball. She was cremated. Carla has lots of relatives here who will miss her so much.
I want to send a big “Happy Birthday” to my sister Tank Cureton on Feb. 25. She’s had so much sorrow during this last year. Let’s hope this year brings more sunshine. I love you, Sister, always.
Until next week, goodbye and my God bless.
