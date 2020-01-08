Phil Robertson, patriarch of the “Duck Dynasty”, has a new book out – “The Theft of America’s Soul”; and it is excellent. I had real problems putting it down. Great writing from a “Louisiana River Rat”! Right down the line.
I thought I might mention a few thoughts from that book; hope you don’t mind.
It seems that “Time Magazine” raised a ruckus in April 1966 when it asked the question, “Is God Dead?”
Well now, there you go! This column brought out a whole gaggle of modern theologians trying to reconcile the “fact” (yeah, right) with their brand of what they called “Christianity”. One of them apparently said, “. . . the chorus must accept the fact of God’s death, and get along without Him” (emphasis mine). They continued that it was time for the church to figure out a way to “write a theology without “Theos” (“without God”)”.
Another result of that form of thinking was that all the mysteries and miracles of God can now be explained by natural causes; and, since “God is dead”, we have to go to other means to find real meaning in life!
Well, alrighty then!
I’ve got a little simple-minded question from my simple-minded theology. Who are you going to call when the world starts down the back side of the mountain with a morality that is “relative”; “right and wrong” are concepts based on what natural man says they are; sexuality is relative to the situation; and, in fact, nothing is absolute?
That’s right; there would be no absolute values if God was just an old white-haired judge in the sky; and, after all, He was nothing more than a myth in the first place; and now He is dead anyhow! And, in addition, if man can liberate himself from the grasp of this “archaic myth up in the sky”, he could find true freedom at last!
You could be your own judge.
You could be your own master.
You could be the reason for your own freedom.
You could be the center of your own existence.
There is one problem with all of that nonsense: The “Elephant in the Room” is still standing right there in front of you; and all the “deep sleep of the isms” (atheism, agnosticism, humanism, relativism, naturalism, materialism, etc. that washes over you every day in the newsroom, the classroom, the homeroom, and, yes, even the “Churchroom” can’t take God away.
Phil mentioned an astounding fact (which I haven’t checked): nearly 90 percent of Americans believe in God; but far too many of us are traveling down that road to “Ismville” (see above).
Just food for thought!
By the way; the “Time” article presented Frederich Nietzche’s thesis that “self-centered man had killed God, and that settled that”!
Ok; the great man has spoken; and I suppose we are supposed to just fall in line. But, I remind you folks that “that is not settled”. Not by a long shot!
Oh, there is a lot of bad news today. The news shows and newspapers are full of the current situation that seems to be brewing in Iran. What is the President going to do; inquiring minds want to know? More about that later; it is too early to start spouting opinions when the dust hasn’t even settled (at the time of this writing).
But there is a lot of bad news today; suicide rates are up, abortions are running rampant, terrorism plagues the world; but once you understand how bad the situation is; you will really appreciate the Good News!
You will hear that Good News this Sunday if you have the good sense to attend a Bible-Preaching, Fundamental Church where The Living God is exalted!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as “The Medicare Minister” of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.