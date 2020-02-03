Featured today are three generations of great cooks from the Brooks family — Bea, Jan, and Sydney. These ladies have long been considered forces to be reckoned with when they prepare mouth watering dishes that they so generously share with friends and family.
The culinary skills began with Mrs. Isa B. Wilson, mother of Bea. We all fondly remember Miss Isa Bea from Parks Belk many years ago in the material department.
The skills and recipes that Bea learned have been handed down through the generations. Bea began cooking at the age of 11 when her father was killed in a hit and run accident, and her mother had to go to work to support the family.
Her first solo dish was cornbread, which she prepared before her mom got home from work. She is considered to be a master cook of desserts.
Jan also began cooking around the age of 11. Her father, L. D. Brooks, taught her to make cornbread so she could start supper before he and Bea got home from work.
Jan played softball at LMU, and when she would come home, she wanted her mom to fix chicken casserole and green beans, and Bea honored her request. Jan’s favorite dish to prepare today is the same chicken casserole that her mother made for her. She says that she has no specialty, but she cooks in bulk so she can share. She claims the title “Crock Pot Queen!”
Sydney has been in college the past few years earning the title of Registered Nurse. She now works at UT Hospital. Her grandparents, Bea and L. D., taught her to make cornbread first, just like her mom and grand-mom. Sydney loves to make desserts most of all and takes her wares to various covered dish functions.
Today the Brooks ladies share their recipes for Georgia Cornbread Cake, Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Casserole, and Cornbread Muffins. These have been handed down through the generations, and I know they are scrumptious. Please try all of these, and ENJOY!!
Georgia Cornbread Cake:
1 cup sugar
4 eggs, beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
1-1/2 cups self-rising flour
1-2 cups pecans, finely chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly grease and flour 9x13 baking dish.
Stir together sugar, brown sugar, eggs and oil in a medium bowl until smooth.
Stir in flour and vanilla.
Add pecans and stir until evenly mixed.
Spoon batter into pan and bake for 30 — 35 minutes.
- Can serve plain or with whipped cream.
Chicken Quesadillas:
1 lb boneless chicken breasts (cubed)
1/4 cup salsa or picante sauce
1 can cheddar cheese soup
10-8” flour tortillas
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Cook chicken in a non-stick skillet until done and juices evaporate, stirring often.
Add soup and salsa.
Heat thoroughly.
Spread 1/2 cup mixture on half of each tortilla to within 1/2” of edge.
Moisten edge with water and seal. Place on baking sheet and bake 5 minutes or until hot.
Chicken Casserole:
3 — 4 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm dressing
1 can cream of chicken soup
1-1/2 cups chicken broth
1 large can evaporated milk
salt and pepper to taste
Mix soup and milk together
Pour over chicken.
Sprinkle dressing over the top.
Pour broth over dressing.
Bake at 375 degrees until bubbly.
Cornbread Muffins:
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
1 pkg yeast
1 tsp sugar
1/2 tsp soda
2 eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup oil
Mix all ingredients by hand.
Pour into 12 muffin pan.
Bake at 400 degrees for 25 — 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.