Ok! Every perfect person, raise your hand!
C’mon now! Surely there must be a few hundred perfect people inhabiting the rocks and rills and the hills and stills of FiveMinuteVille!
Maybe a hundred?
Maybe a couple?
Maybe one?
Ok! Next question!
Every Saint of God, raise your hand!
There you go; several of you understand that every Child of God, every Christian, every born again person is, in fact, a “Saint”. The English word comes from the Greek word: “Hagios”, which basically means “Holy One”.
“But, preacher; he don’t act like a Saint; she don’t live like a Saint; they don’t do like a Saint! Well, you see, I didn’t ask you if you LIVED like a Saint – I must confess that none of us do; but I asked what you ARE.
And God’s Holy Bible (“Hagios Biblios”) speaks of probably one of the most worldly congregations in one of the Churches of the New Testament (The Church at Corinth) era and named them as “Saints” – because that’s what they WERE; not what they LIVED, not how they ACTED.
I’m not exactly precise as to where in Church History this idea got started that Christians are always perfect people; because we ain’t always. Oh, we all have our “moments”; but I betcha I am talking to 100% of people right now who do not always LIVE as the “Saints” we ARE (according to The Bible).
What’s the key to understanding this dilemma?
Forgiveness! That’s what! Yes, it’s the Forgiveness that is extended to us from the Hand of God Himself.
King David was called a “man after God’s Heart”; and yet, you know the narrative of what he did and what happened to him: adultery with Bathsheba, one of his soldiers’ wife; and murder, having the soldier killed in war to “clear the way” for his marriage to her when she turned up pregnant!
But, David repented! Boy did he repent – big time; and that took a heaping load of intestinal fortitude for a king to bow down and repent of sin. But, he did; and you can read his prayer of repentance in Psalms 51; and we know that God forgave him.
The bumper sticker (with apologies to Paul Harvey) said, PBPGIFWMY; and translates: “Please Be Patient; God Isn’t Finished With Me Yet”.
Another one reads: “Christians aren’t perfect; just forgiven”.
Either way, it all means the same; Saints of God sin; Saints of God are saved sinners; Saints of God repent and are forgiven. And when God forgives, He really forgives!
I mean, your sin is thrown in the “Sea of His Forgetfulness”; and, although you might bring up again (Uncle Leon surely will); God never will!
Boy! I’m glad I am a saved sinner; a forgiven sinner; and Child of God; and to borrow (and adapt) a line from the movie “Ghostbusters”; “There are many perks to being the mother (and child) of a living God”.
How ‘bout you? Forgiven?
Don’t know? You can know, you know!
I know; and I will share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as “The Medicare Minister” of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
