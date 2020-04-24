Journalist Stephen Sawchuk reminds us that these past few weeks, our public schools—often dismissed as mediocre, unequal, or bureaucratic—have shown just how much they mean to American society by their very absence.
Maybe you have forgotten that they are an absolute necessity for the functioning of civic culture and daily life.
Schools are the centers of communities. They provide indispensable student-welfare services. They care for children while parents work.
Parents are finding out just how difficult it is to teach, even when they are in charge of only one, two, or three children. They marvel that teachers can do what they do with classes of 25 or 30 children. And they long for a resumption of school.
In this school-less world, student learning will suffer in general—and longstanding gaps in performance between advantaged and vulnerable students will widen.
With tax revenues in free fall, schools and other public services will suffer when they eventually re-open.
With annual testing wiped away, at least for this year, accountability hawks are weeping. Still, teachers and students can dream of schools that prioritize teaching, not testing.
Students long for their friends, their teachers, their teams, the rhythm of daily life in school.
All of this has happened because we love our kids and want them and their families to be safe and well.
But, for a few brief weeks, maybe longer, Americans have been reminded of the importance of their community’s public schools and their professional teachers.
We miss you.
