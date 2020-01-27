Since this column comes out on Tuesday, I would like to share a couple of anniversaries that happened yesterday, January 27. Yesterday I had my annual celebration of the day I came home, now fifty-one years ago, from Vietnam.
Also, I celebrated my seventh decade and two-years on this planet. I was joined Saturday by a few friends who showed my how rich my life has become. Another anniversary on January 27, forty-five years ago, in 1975, they signed the Paris Peace Accord. This marked the end of the Vietnam War.
January 27 also marked the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hitler’s largest death camp. I am not sure what Local/National coverage the International Holocaust Remembrance Day will have. I believe the reasons behind this one historical day is one that everyone should remember so that what created it will never happen again.
Much of the following information has been provided by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. I will only be touching on a story that has far reaching consequences and encourage my readers to investigate more for themselves.
We should all remember that one man, Adolf Hitler, in 1934, had become the central figure that formulated and directed the philosophy of the Nazi Party. Hitler had worked to rewrite German legislation and when he took power, “Only Hitler, as head of state, could dismiss Hitler as head of the government.”
The day he took power he had all of Germany’s soldiers take the “Hitler Oath” swearing “unconditional obedience” to Hitler personally, not to the office or nation. In 1925 the “Schutzstaffel” {German for “Protective Echelon”} or better known as the “SS” was founded. Originally the SS served Hitler as his personal bodyguards and became the most powerful and feared organizations in Nazi Germany.)
We must remain vigilant and not allow this to happen again, in any country.
Because of the spreading conflict across Europe there are different dates given for the beginning of World War II. German history reflects September 1, 1939 as the day they invaded Poland as the beginning of the war.
In April of 1940 the Germans began the construction of Auschwitz I, the main facility, near Oswiecim, Poland. The Germans used criminals and Polish political prisoners to clear approximately 15 square miles for the exclusive use of the camp. Like most concentration camps the Germans built, Auschwitz was constructed for three reasons;
• To incarcerate real and perceived enemies of the Nazi regime and the German occupation authorities in Poland for an indefinite period of time
• To provide a supply of forced laborers for deployment in SS-owned construction-related enterprises (and, later, armaments and other war-related production)
• To serve as a site to kill small, targeted groups of the population whose death was determined by the SS and police authorities to be essential to the security of Nazi Germany.
I find the third reason, “to kill small, targeted groups” to be a hidden agenda and the statistics will shock many.
Initially Auschwitz I had a gas chamber and crematorium in the basement of one of the buildings then two more larger buildings were built and used to test different types of gases made by the scientists. The camp was used to conduct medical experiments on children and others. It also had a “black wall”, between buildings, where thousands of early transferred prisoners were executed by SS guards. When new Jewish prisoners arrived, they immediately underwent a selection process. The able-bodied were sent to labor camps or to German factories to work. The others were sent directly to the gas chambers or to the camps to await their fate.
Success of the experiments of deadly gases were performed on Polish prisoners at Auschwitz I, which led to the construction of a Crematorium I. The first group of Jewish children, women and men arrived at Auschwitz I in February and March of 1942. As part of the Nazi’s “final solution” this group was murdered in the gas chamber.
The “success” of the facility and deadly gas process caused the SS to convert two farmhouses into larger gas chambers known as Bunker I and Bunker II which started operation by mid-summer 1942. Because of the Nazi plan to eradicate all European Jews the facilities proved too small to murder all who were being deported to the camps.
In late 1941 expansion/construction of Auschwitz II began. Then between March and June of 1943, four large chambers were built, and Auschwitz II became the largest facility used for killing Jewish people. To make it easier to get the new arrivals into the chambers they were disguised with a disrobing area and showers.
With the expansion of the German army throughout Europe, trains packed with Jewish prisoners arrived at Auschwitz from virtually every country. Records show that from 1942 to early November 1944 an approximate breakdown by country included: Hungary: 426,000, Poland: 300,000, France: 69,000, Netherlands: 60,000, Greece: 55,000, Bohemia and Moravia: 46,000, Slovakia: 27,000, Belgium: 25,000, Yugoslavia: 10,000, Italy: 7,500, Norway: 690, Other (including concentration camps): 34,000. In total an estimated 5 million Jewish people were killed during World War II. Of Poland’s 3.3 million Jews, about 90 percent were killed. No place was safe for any Jewish family.
(Note: Of the 426,000 Hungarian Jews sent to Auschwitz approximately 320,000 were sent directly to the gas chambers. The others were used for forced labor at the camp and many, within weeks, were sent by the SS to other concentration camps in Germany and Austria.)
Many of the women prisoners were sent to work in nearby factories, one of which made armaments. Some of the females began smuggling explosives with the plans of destroying one of the crematoriums. In October of 1944 prisoners started an uprising that killed three guards and blew up Crematorium IV. The guards stopped the revolt and killed most of the prisoners involved. In early January 1945, the SS publicly hanged all the women who had smuggled the explosives.
By mid-January of 1945 the allies had begun to turn the tide, defeating the German army on many fronts. The Russians had started taking back Poland and moved towards the Auschwitz Camps. The SS troops had been given orders to dismantle/destroy evidence of the gas chambers and to relocate the prisoners.
Nearly 60,000 prisoners were forced to march 30 to 35 miles to other towns where they were placed into freight cars and sent to other camps in Germany. Thousands of others, unable to march, were murdered at Auschwitz and any who fell behind were shot. Those who made it into the freight cars were not provided food, water, or blankets and many thousands more died along the way.
On January 27, 1945, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz, a German Concentration camp that had been built in 1941, specifically to house and exterminate the European Jewish people. What the Russians found were more than six thousand prisoners, most of whom were ill and dying. They discovered the remnants of four years that the camp had been used to cause the deaths of over one million women, men and children.
The best estimates of the number of victims at the Auschwitz camp complex, including the killing center at Auschwitz-Birkenau, between 1940 and 1945 are: Jews (1,095,000 deported to Auschwitz, 960,000 died), Non-Jewish Poles (140,000-150,000 deported, 74,000 died), Roma (Gypsies) (23,000 deported, 21,000 died), Soviet prisoners of war (15,000 deported and died), Other nationalities (25,000 deported, 10,000-15,000 died).
The United Nations Genocide Convention defines genocide as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”. A quick search showed me that there are over 50 more records of countries and populations that have been affected by genocide dating back to 1205 AD up through current times.
One period that is not mentioned is when the Europeans came to America and killed the Native inhabitants, sent them on death marches like the Trail of Tears and confined them to reservations.
Several countries have continued the practice of mass genocide in the last twenty years. Countries like Bosnia, Somalia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Guatemala. In recent news there have been many reports of genocide happening to the Kurds in Turkey and Syria.
We must all stay vigilant to ensure the Land of the Free, stays Free!
NEWS OF NOTE:
NATIONAL SEW DAY:
This year the Quilts of Valor National Sew Day will be held Saturday February 1st, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. Coordinator Sheilah Strobel said she would like to invite the community to join in working on a quilt that will be given to a local veteran. All the machines, material and other needed items for volunteers will be provided. No experience is needed, just a desire to sew.
The day will include a lunch and prizes along with a lot of fun. I quilt myself and invite other men to join me. Registration is required to qualify for the drawings, please call Sheilah at 423-623-8340.
VETERAN VALENTINES BREAKFAST:
The 16th annual Valentine’s for Veterans Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday February 8. The event is held each year at the Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Street in Newport. The event began as an idea by Marjory Ramsey who has had a lot of her family serve in the military. She heard them speak of not having hot meals and this gave her the idea to provide a free breakfast for veterans.
Even though it is put on by the Cocke County Women’s Democratic Club it is totally non-political. Marjory said this is an opportunity to show some love and honor for the Veterans. Marjory said, “When two soldiers were in a fox hole, they had each other’s back. It didn’t matter if you were Republican or Democrat and that is what this breakfast is all about.”
Keynote speaker will be Colonel Christopher Smith who is the Commander of the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron, Tennessee National Guard. Marjory said she hopes to see many of the veterans who have become her friends. If you need more information you can contact her at 423-237-8033.
AMVETS Post 75, meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center’s Community Room 433 Prospect Avenue, the next meeting will be Tuesday February 4 at 7 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
