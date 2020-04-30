Hello, everyone. I hope all of my readers are having a good day.
Today I’d like to send our sympathy to the families of Troy Ball, Edna Green, and Billy Norwood, all of whom passed away recently. Billy was my second cousin. They have our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Norma Jean Stokely is still at Heritage Nursing Home, but is doing very well and looking forward to returning home.
Many people in our community are plowing their gardens and putting out onions and cabbage plants. Others are working in their flowers and yards. We have been staying home and getting lots of work done. I have been sewing, cleaning house, and cooking. I’ll be so glad when we can all get out and go. We miss church so much. We also miss going to the nursing homes and having church services and visiting with the residents.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Gladys Lorene Dockery who passed away. She was the grandmother of Justin Patterson, our niece Angela’s husband. They have our prayers.
We also send sympathy to the family of Brady Ball who passed away.
I visited Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday and had breakfast and lunch with her. I took sausage biscuits.
Get well wishes to Lou Jenkins who has been ill.
Anthony, Wendy, and Tyler Haney visited us on Wednesday.
