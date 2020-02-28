“College-and career-ready” is now one of those say-it-10-times-fast terms in education that many people throw around, but few pick apart. Policymakers think that college and career readiness are one and the same, or they just mean “college-ready.”
We need to understand those two words are in fact quite different, and that being ready to start a career—as a machinist, for example—doesn’t necessarily require students to follow a path that takes them through college. The term should more aptly be called “college- OR career-ready.”
While some high schools have been successfully sending students straight into the workforce, others have only recently entered the business of preparing students for “middle-skilled” jobs—positions that require more than a high school diploma, but less than a bachelor’s degree.
Vocational tracks may be as old as public schools themselves, but what’s new is an accountability system that puts college and career on the same footing.
If one looks at how many jobs require Algebra II, for example, it’s eight to 10 percent; and on the flip side, there are all these employability and occupational skills that students don’t learn in school and aren’t tested.
Unfortunately, for years there has been the concern that career tracks were a dumping ground for kids not seen as college material and vocational programs were lower rigor.
But schools offering this direct-to-career path aren’t allowed to lower their standards. They must aim for the same rigorous benchmarks created for the college track, even if the expectations are more focused on technical skills, and the ability to find and parse informational texts and apply math in occupational situations.
A recent study by the Fordham Institute found that career-education students—especially poor children, and particularly boys—were more likely to graduate from high school, enroll in college, and earn higher wages than their peers who didn’t take career courses.
So, for families and educators to value career pathways, they must first see that the programs are actually setting students up for successful lives.
If vocational education is made rigorous and the stigma eliminated, it’s going to recruit a diverse population in terms of race, gender, and family education levels.
For far too long, schools have focused just on the college part. They must not forget the importance of career readiness. Education should create opportunities to make school matter for all kids.
