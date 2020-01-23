Hello everyone. How are you liking the cold weather?
I would like to extend our sympathy to the family of Harrison Helton. He did a lot of work for us and the church. He surely will be missed.
I would also like to send our sympathy to the family of Linda Sue Bible-Graves, who passed away. We used to visit her parents. I used to love to spend the day with her mother. My sister Dora Kate used to work with Linda.
Wayne and I visited friends at Newport Health and Rehab on Friday. We visited with Frank Sprouse, Geneva Hayes, Alice Franklin, Helen Henderson, Liz Caldwell, Randy Caldwell, Judy Bowers, Charles Martin, and Kathy Woody.
Kathy’s husband Earl was with her. She was doing well. We stayed a long time with them.
Earl Woody visited Lucille Stokely and Lisa.
Norma Jean Stokely is doing better. She is in rehab at UT Hospital.
Joe Stokely has been hunting. He rode his mule and went rabbit and squirrel hunting. He was tired and unable to walk afterwards.
Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Wendy Haney.
Get well wishes are sent to Shirley Haney who has colitis.
Wayne and I visited Ann Arrington and Arnold. Ann was suffering from a sinus infection.
Wayne and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Jones. Mary Ann has blood clots in her legs. They need our prayers.
Norma Jean Stokely has improved and has been moved to Newport Health and Rehab for therapy.
Get well wishes go to Clyde Willis who has been in rehab in Jefferson City. He’s doing better and gets to come home.
Hugh Justice has been moved from the Waynesville Nursing Home to Bryson City to a nursing home. Aunt Mabel Justice is also in the Bryson City nursing home.
Dedra Ellison has taken her last cancer treatment and got to ring the bell. She’s doing okay. Please continue to remember her in your prayers.
I hope all my readers have a nice week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.