Sherrie Dillard said to me, “I never dreamed that I’d be asked to do something like this.” She is best known in our community for her work in the county education system.
She has worked in basically every program ranging from Special Education to the Gifted students. She is a native of Nashville, who found her way to Newport via her studies at Vanderbilt. Her supervisor was Gona Holt’s daughter, who told Sherrie about the Special Ed program here, and she was hired to be a teacher.
She began cooking in earnest around the age of 13. Her mentors were her mom and dad, who were staunch proponents of cast iron skillet cooking. When she was in the kitchen with them, she cooked basic dishes like scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy.
Her first solo dish was homemade biscuits, and her favorite meal to cook today is centered around biscuits and gravy, now a weekend treat because of her work schedule. Sherrie loves to cook desserts and went through a period of time where she had to make sugar free desserts. She took HomeEc when she was a high school student in Nashville.
Today she shares favorite recipes from her mom and dad as well as her own. They include Slumgullion, Homemade Spaghetti Sauce, Hearty Beef Stew, and Chocolate Chess Pie. I can’t wait to try them, and I hope you will also try them. ENJOY!!!
Slumgullion (Mom’s Recipe):
1 lb. lean ground beef
1/2 large white onion, peeled and diced
1-14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
1 cup elbow macaroni (cooked for 5 minutes in boiling water)
2 cups water
1 tsp garlic salt to season ground beef and onion while cooking
Black pepper and salt liberal amounts of both
Brown ground beef and diced onion seasoned with garlic salt
While beef mixture is cooking, cook elbow macaroni for about 5 minutes and drain.
In a large pot, combine beef mixture, drained macaroni, 1 can of diced tomatoes, and 2 cups of water. Season with salt and pepper liberally.
Cover pot and slow simmer for 30 — 45 minutes to let flavors blend.
- Delicious as a leftover when served with bread and butter pickles.
Homemade Spaghetti Sauce — (Dad’s Recipe):
1-1/2 lbs lean ground beef
1 white onion, diced
1 green pepper, seeded and diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and diced
1-8 oz can tomato sauce
1-6 oz can tomato paste2 cups water
1/2 — 2 tsp garlic salt to season ground beef while cooking
2 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tsp oregano
Salt to taste
Brown ground beef and onion seasoned with garlic salt.
Chop seeded green pepper and garlic cloves.
In a large pot with cover, combine all ingredients.
Cover and slow simmer for 1 — 1 -1/2 hours.
Add grated Parmesan cheese and stir and simmer for 15 minutes longer.
Serve over spaghetti with parmesan cheese sprinkled over top.
Hearty Beef Stew (Slow Cooker):
2 lbs stew meat
1 garlic clove, peeled and sliced
1/4 cup plain flour
1 tsp paprika
1-1/2 tsp salt
4 carrots, peeled and sliced
1/2 tsp pepper
3 potatoes, peeled and diced
1-12 cups beef broth
2 onions peeled and chopped
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 stalk celery, sliced
Place meat in slow cooker.
Mix flour, salt and pepper.
Add to meat.
Stir to coat meat with flour.
Add remaining ingredients and stir to mix well.
Cover and cook on low 10 — 12 hours or High for 4 — 6 hours.
Stir thoroughly before serving.
- Great with Cornbread!
Chocolate Chess Pie:
1/2 stick melted margarine
1 small can 5 oz evaporated milk
3 TBSP cocoa
1-1/2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1 tsp vanilla
1 unbaked pie shell
Mix cocoa and sugar together.
Add other ingredients and mix well.
Pour into unbaked pie shell.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 — 35 minutes.
- Place pie on baking sheet to avoid overflow while baking.
- Great on its own or with whipped cream.
