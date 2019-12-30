This past year has been full of activities honoring the Veterans of Cocke County. This week I am doing a review on many the events of the first half of 2019.
Next week I will do events that closed out 2019. I am doing short “blurbs” about the events so I can show pictures of the Veterans and members of the community who attended these events. (We will print as many pictures as space allows.) For the annual events be sure to check future columns closer to their dates. I hope you enjoy this look back and will check next week for the rest.
I thank all my readers and supporters. I pray each and everyone has a safe and prosperous 2020.
Valentines for Veterans
Each February, on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day since 2005 Marjorie Ramsey has put on a free breakfast for area Veterans. Next years has been announced. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. February 8, 2020 in the Newport Community Center. There will be more on this in an upcoming column.
Vietnam Veterans Day
March 29 was the National Vietnam War Veterans Day breakfast. This was a first-time program presented by Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, UT Hospice, Amedisys Hospice & Avalon healthcare agencies through their “We Honor Veterans” program. The event was designed with the primary objective to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of our Nation for their service and sacrifice. This has tentatively been scheduled to become an annual event.
Memorial Day at Cocke County Courthouse
Since 2005 AMVETS Post 75 under the leadership of Dale Brown has been conducting the annual Memorial Day Observance the last Monday in May. This year new Post 75 Commander Richard Holt has taken over the program. Held each year on Memorial Day in front of the Cocke County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Next year’s Observance will be held on May 25, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Flag Day
The William Cocke National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, (NSDAR). This first-time event was held on June 14 at cemeteries within the boundaries of the Great Smokey Mountains National Park (GSMNP), Cosby area. Spearhead by Shelia Evans, of the NSDAR, it organized local veterans organizations and placed flags on the graves of veterans. Other NSDAR programs are being planned for next year, stay tuned.
Wellington Manor
Another “We Honor Veterans” program for Flag Day was held this year on June 14 at the Wellington Manor Assisted Living. Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, University of Tennessee Hospice, Amedisys Hospice & Avalon Hospice partnered to honor our flag and seven veterans living in the nursing home. Stay tuned for more events like this one.
Mural Unveiling
Held the 4th of July at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. This one-time event featured the unveiling of a 6’8” tall by 25’ long patriotic mural. Funded by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Council and painted by Cocke County High School (CCHS) art teacher Myra Amason, Kimberly Reese, GFL representative and a 20-plus year billboard painter, Rob Watkins, lead artist and two CCHS students. Featuring an Eagle with a 16’ wingspan the mural is designed to honor veterans for decades.
NEWS OF NOTE:
The Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s meeting will be this week on January 4. Sheilah would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. No experience is needed, and materials are provided. For more information please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
AMVETS Post 75, meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center’s Community Room 433 Prospect Avenue, the next meeting will be Tuesday January 7 at 7 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.