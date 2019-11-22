Is there a way to raise smart and kind kids? According to Kelly Holmes, there is something parents can do that only takes 10-15 minutes per day.
The secret? Read to your child. Even if they already know how to read to themselves.
But wait! I have things to do and places to go. There are too many demands on my time! The reality is, you choose to make the time for whatever it is you want to do.
It’s sad, but less than a third of parents read aloud to their kids each day. And that is the very reason reading aloud needs to be a priority.
If you make the time, here are the benefits:
Your child will hear a wider variety of words. The Read-Aloud Handbook says, “The one pre-K skill that matters above all others…is the child’s vocabulary upon entering school.”
You grow your child’s brain. The more you read to your child, the more the neurons in the brain will grow and connect.
You put your child on the path to be a lifelong reader. Reading is essential for the learning process. “The single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading is reading aloud to children.”
Your child’s behavior will improve. When you read aloud, you increase your child’s ability to pay attention and concentrate. It can even decrease aggressive tendencies.
You build a stronger bond with your child. It offers physical closeness and emotional bonding. In our busy modern lives, how often do we stop everything we’re doing, and just enjoy time with our kids?
You increase your child’s capacity for empathy. When you read fiction, you’re exposing your child to different types of people and providing the ability to put your child in their shoes while you read. This teaches the child to be a friend who empathizes, a partner who can see the other side in a disagreement, and a compassionate person who helps others in need.
So, if you’re looking for the secret to raising smart kids, it is reading aloud to them.
