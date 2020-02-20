Hello, friends, once again!
Some days are glad, and some are sad. Today is a very, very sad day since the loss of Charlie Rathbone. We called him “Little Charlie.”
He was my brother-in-law, Charlie Rathbone’s, first cousin. My brother-in-law was older than “Little Charlie.”
How sad it was to hear of his passing. I send love to his wife, the former Diane Laws. We also had two Diane Laws who, I think, were in the same grade. Charlie’s wife was called “Black-headed Diane,” and the other Diane, who lived at Hartford, was “Blonde-headed Diane.”
Diane and Charlie lived in Michigan for many years, but we always kept up with them through their families who lived here. We saw them from time to time when they came home to Cocke County. After many years of working and rearing their two sons, they came back home permanently to Tennessee.
Charlie was such a good guy and will be missed by many. He leaves behind two sisters, Dora and Judy. Dora was the oldest and has outlived all her siblings except for Judy. We never know what order or when we will be called home, do we? We always remember those we knew and loved while growing up. Raymond and Lola’s family are one of those families who will always feel like family to us.
When I called Judy Arrington and told her about Charlie’s passing, she said, “Ah, law, Dube, we are just waiting for Him to call our number, ain’t we?” How true. Folks are going fast and we all need to be ready for that call.
I’m also so very sorry for my friend June Black Fisher who lost her husband Phil. I didn’t know Phil, but June and I go back to Cosby High School and the Class of ‘63. I’m thinking of you, June, and may you have comfort in the time of your loss.
I had a nice telephone call from my friend Linda Conard (Linda Templin, from school). It was so good to hear from her. They had 21 people for Christmas. They have three sons: Richard, who lives in Raleigh, Eric who lives in Nashville, and Mark who lives in Fort Mill, SC. They are missionaries who go to Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and lots of other places. We pray for a special blessing for them as they work for the Lord.
Linda and Jimmy have 11 grandchildren, ages eight months to 28 years. Linda always asks about our classmates. I don’t see anyone much any more, but I tell her if I hear from any of you. Jimmy’s family still live in Greasy Cove, I think.
I want to send love and prayers to my friend Robinette Webb, who lost his home to fire. He’s also battling cancer. They feel like family to me because their Aunt Chrissie Webb was married to Leroy’s brother Alfred for many years.
I also send my prayers for blessings to the Frisbee girls, Gloria and Susan. I think of them every day. Best wishes to Ralph Gates, who has cancer. They and all our other sick need all our prayers, and I do, too. I still can’t walk, but hope to one day.
Many people had Super Bowl parties on Sunday, but did you ever hear of a “Tank Party”? My sister Tank had seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to spend Saturday night with her: Hannah and her three boys, plus Stephen, his sister Annie, and her brother Benny. They had a ham dinner with all the trimmings. Most of all, they had fun, fun, and more fun. They all love to go to Grannie’s house. The little ones call her Gran-Gran. Nickolas is like Glenda in that they have to work on Sunday.
My Tommy is in Nashville taking classes for the third week. After this one is over this week, he’s headed for Australia for a month on fire details. He is excited about that. He has never been there.
His trip will be for work, but he enjoys these trips and then will be glad to return home. I ask for prayers for his safety. That’s a long way from home.
I just now received a call from my cousin Larry Ball who telephoned from Illinois with the news that his sister Carla Ball passed away in her sleep. She was 61 years old. They are the children of the late Clara Lee Arrington Ball and the late Hillard (Hedge) Ball. Uncle Hedge was my mother’s brother. Besides Larry and Carla, the other children are the late Michael Lee Ball, Daniel, and Tammy. We send our love to them. Carla was a loving person who will be missed by all. Please remember this family in your prayers.
Happy birthday greetings go to my niece Kim Barnes Barrett on Feb. 3 and to her husband Hubert Barrett, whose birthday is Feb. 5. Hubert has been very sick lately, and I’m glad he’s doing some better.
I also send love and best wishes to my nephew Bill Barnes.
Until next time, may God bless all of us.
