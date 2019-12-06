NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY: DECEMBER 9

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Hot dog w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit

TUESDAY: DECEMBER 10

Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; fresh corn; lettuce/tomato; fruit

WEDNESDAY—DECEMBER 11

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fries; green beans; fruit

THURSDAY—DECEMBER 12

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; glazed carrots; turnip greens; cornbread muffin; fruit

FRIDAY—DECEMBER 13

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; broccoli/cheese; roll; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY--DECEMBER 9

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit w/gravy; or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal; muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; French fries; green beans; lettuce/tomato/pickle; fruit/milk

TUESDAY—DECEMBER 10

Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast/syrup/bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Steak or chicken w/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk

WEDNESDAY—DECEMBER 11

Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Hotdogs w/chili; corn; baked beans; fruit/milk

THURSDAY—DECEMBER 12

Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk

FRIDAY—DECEMBER 13

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken fajitas or cheese nachos; corn; refried beans; salsa; fruit/milk

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.