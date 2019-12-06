NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY: DECEMBER 9
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Hot dog w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY: DECEMBER 10
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; fresh corn; lettuce/tomato; fruit
WEDNESDAY—DECEMBER 11
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fries; green beans; fruit
THURSDAY—DECEMBER 12
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; glazed carrots; turnip greens; cornbread muffin; fruit
FRIDAY—DECEMBER 13
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; broccoli/cheese; roll; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY--DECEMBER 9
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit w/gravy; or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal; muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; French fries; green beans; lettuce/tomato/pickle; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—DECEMBER 10
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast/syrup/bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Steak or chicken w/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—DECEMBER 11
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hotdogs w/chili; corn; baked beans; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—DECEMBER 12
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—DECEMBER 13
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken fajitas or cheese nachos; corn; refried beans; salsa; fruit/milk
