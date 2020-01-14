THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Kennidi Blankenship, Branson Dunn, Adalyn Sane, Zoe Sexton, Hazel Williams, Eli Wilson, Nolan Gray, Emily McMahan, Joseph McMahan, Macie Thacker

HONORS: Jordon Ball, Mason Ball, Savannah Ball, Keondra Bryant, Brooklyn Dyke, Daitlynn Fancher, Jaleeana Wood, Braden Hall, Skyler Ricks, Kyler Shelton

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Arleigh Blankenship, Marion Hannah, Hayden Scheffers, Brooklyn Shrader, Matisse Bible, Donovan Caro, Rider Finchum, Ian Hefner, Elijah Hill, Addy Pack, Daegan Shelton, Azariah Spurgeon, Ava Wheeler

HONORS: Damara Brown, Addison Gilliland, Jayla Ledford, CJ Massey, Hunner Naillon, Makayla Reed, Chloe Rosendahl, Emily Warren, Kayden Holt

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Yalija Ball, Ethan Bradshaw, Cornelius Carr

HONORS: Blake Campbell, Paisley Hall, Levi Sepulveda, Annie Styles, Betsi Velazquez-Solis, Johnny Barnette, Kaelena Reed, Madelyn Webb

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Madylyn Bible, Amelia Hefner, Baylee Young, November Seaton, Jaxson Shropshire, Mia Thacker

HONORS: Corbin Blanchard, Dalton Crum, Haley Halter, Braxton Kyker, Kennadee Langford, Boedy Smith, Victor Wickwire, Jonathan Cody, Gavin Gibbs, Bryson Holt, Cody Mantooth, Ayla McSwain, Madison Scheffers, Brandon Trauth

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Aiden Kendall, Destiny May, Alyssa Smith

HONORS: Aizlan Brown, Elaina Chavez, Sarah Clevenger, Serenity Golmon, Brock Hall, Faith Turner, Allie Ball, Gracie Clevenger, Kaylee Gilliland, Jon Williams

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Logan Brown, Madalyn Suggs, Reese Smith, Kaden Shropshire, Avery Price, Andrew McMahan, Halle Kitchen, Leah Hannah, Blake Ellison, Karli Bradshaw

HONORS: Alexis Evans, Katelynn Ford, Colton Speir, Elizabeth Wilson, Hailey Ricks, Ethan Laws, Marklee Gregg, Jake Ellison, Noah Caughran

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.