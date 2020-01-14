THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Kennidi Blankenship, Branson Dunn, Adalyn Sane, Zoe Sexton, Hazel Williams, Eli Wilson, Nolan Gray, Emily McMahan, Joseph McMahan, Macie Thacker
HONORS: Jordon Ball, Mason Ball, Savannah Ball, Keondra Bryant, Brooklyn Dyke, Daitlynn Fancher, Jaleeana Wood, Braden Hall, Skyler Ricks, Kyler Shelton
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Arleigh Blankenship, Marion Hannah, Hayden Scheffers, Brooklyn Shrader, Matisse Bible, Donovan Caro, Rider Finchum, Ian Hefner, Elijah Hill, Addy Pack, Daegan Shelton, Azariah Spurgeon, Ava Wheeler
HONORS: Damara Brown, Addison Gilliland, Jayla Ledford, CJ Massey, Hunner Naillon, Makayla Reed, Chloe Rosendahl, Emily Warren, Kayden Holt
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Yalija Ball, Ethan Bradshaw, Cornelius Carr
HONORS: Blake Campbell, Paisley Hall, Levi Sepulveda, Annie Styles, Betsi Velazquez-Solis, Johnny Barnette, Kaelena Reed, Madelyn Webb
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Madylyn Bible, Amelia Hefner, Baylee Young, November Seaton, Jaxson Shropshire, Mia Thacker
HONORS: Corbin Blanchard, Dalton Crum, Haley Halter, Braxton Kyker, Kennadee Langford, Boedy Smith, Victor Wickwire, Jonathan Cody, Gavin Gibbs, Bryson Holt, Cody Mantooth, Ayla McSwain, Madison Scheffers, Brandon Trauth
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Aiden Kendall, Destiny May, Alyssa Smith
HONORS: Aizlan Brown, Elaina Chavez, Sarah Clevenger, Serenity Golmon, Brock Hall, Faith Turner, Allie Ball, Gracie Clevenger, Kaylee Gilliland, Jon Williams
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Logan Brown, Madalyn Suggs, Reese Smith, Kaden Shropshire, Avery Price, Andrew McMahan, Halle Kitchen, Leah Hannah, Blake Ellison, Karli Bradshaw
HONORS: Alexis Evans, Katelynn Ford, Colton Speir, Elizabeth Wilson, Hailey Ricks, Ethan Laws, Marklee Gregg, Jake Ellison, Noah Caughran
