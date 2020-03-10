MORRISTOWN—Spring break at Walters State Community College is March 9-13, and campus hours will be adjusted during this time. All campuses will be open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 9-12. Campuses will be closed on Friday, March 13. The R. Jack Fishman Library will also be closed on this date.
Campuses will return to the normal 8-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday schedule on March 16.
