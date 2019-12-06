PARROTTSVILLE--Mrs. Leigh Anne Kickliter, a teacher at Parrottsville Elementary School, has continuously promoted Agriculture in the Classroom for the eleven years she has been a teacher by incubating chicken eggs and watching them hatch, the outdoor classroom garden - planting vegetables, tending the garden, watching them grow and then harvesting items. She asks agriculture professionals to come into her classroom to educate students about bees, nutrition, science, livestock, etc. She and all her students participated in the Cocke County Farm Bureau Women's "Kid's Day on the Farm" and Ag Literacy Week.
She's always wanted to be a teacher. She is a teacher who gives her students something to take home to think about besides homework by incorporating a knowledge of agriculture that can be used long after they leave her classroom. Her endless positivity makes it a joy to come to class. She uses agriculture to inspire students to begin a new chapter in their lives, to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded. She inspires confidence, positivity, encourages curiosity and knowledge to her pupils while informing them about agriculture and how important it is in their daily lives. She believes each child learns differently and offers many opportunities for children to move and be active in her classroom.
Mrs. Kickliter received her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from East Tennessee State University. She also has a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Tusculum College and her EdS Administration Degree from Lincoln Memorial University. She and husband Brett have 5 children. She enjoys spending time with her family, being involved in church activities and running.
