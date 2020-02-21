NEWPORT—Four Parrottsville natives have been named recipients of the Cocke County Education Foundation Celebrate Our Success award for 2020.
The honors will be bestowed at the Foundation’s annual banquet on Thursday, March 19, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. The catered event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased from any Foundation board member or at the Cocke County Schools Materials Office.
This year’s honorees are Mickey Blazer of Morristown, Ronnie Nease of Mascot, Dr. Eric Nease of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the late Mary Dee Ottinger of Parrottsville.
Each year the Foundation presents the prestigious award to someone who received their elementary and high school education in Cocke County and who has distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.
Blazer is now an Executive Vice-President with Food City.
After graduating from Parrottsville High School, he began his career in the grocery industry. He took classes at Walters State Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College and also took advantage of numerous educational opportunities offered by the industry. He completed Food Market Institute’s “Food Industry Management Program,” which included Total Store Management and Executive Leadership courses at Western Michigan University and Cornell University.
He joined K-VA-T Food Stories, Inc. in 1977 and has served in numerous management roles. In 2017, he was promoted to his current position of Executive Vice President of Pharmacy, Fuel, and Convenience Stores and is responsible for the oversight of fuel and pharmacy operations of Food City’s entire 132-store retail supermarket chain, which includes 108 pharmacies, 102 fuel centers, and five convenience stores.
He is committed to the education of area youth and has been very active in his local Optimist Clubs. He served as President of the Morristown Plaza Merchants Association for three years and Chairman of the East TN Grocers and Convenience Stores Golf Tournament for three years. Proceeds from the tournament fund college scholarships. In 2011, he was inducted into the TN Grocers “Hall of Eagles.”
Blazer is married to the former Susan Renner, a Parrottsville, native. They reside in Morristown and are the parents of two children, Joseph, of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Crysta of Morristown. They have one granddaughter, Annabelle Cox, of Morristown.
Ronnie Nease, a 1971 graduate of Parrottsville High School, has been Director of Environmental Health with the Knox County Health Department since June 2003. In that capacity, he oversees the department’s food program, ground water program, vector control, air quality, and building operations.
A 1971 graduate of UT-K, he earned his BS from the school’s College of Agriculture majoring in Dairy Production. In 1977, he completed his MS, also at UT-K, with a major in Animal Nutrition.
He worked from June 1977—November 1979 for TN Farmers Cooperative in Lavergne, TN before becoming manager of the Roane Farmers Cooperative in Harriman. He first joined the Knox County Health Department in April of 1982.
Nease, the son of Mildred Nease of Parrottsville, and the late George Ray Nease, and his wife Karen reside in Mascot where they are members of Clear Springs Baptist Church. They have two children: Nathan and Megan.
Dr. Eric Nease, also a son of Mildred Nease of Parrottsville and the late George Ray Nease, attended Parrottsville Elementary School and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1988, then earned his BS degree from UT-K in 1992. He next entered the UT College of Dentistry in Memphis, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). He was both Valedictorian of his high school class and his UT College of Dentistry class, the latter in 1996. Dr. Nease remained in Memphis to complete his orthodontic training and received his Master of Dental Science in June of 1999.
He later joined the practice of Dr. Phil Higginbotham in Spartanburg, where he continues to live and work. A member of numerous professional associations, Dr. Nease has served as President of the Spartanburg Dental Society, the Piedmont District Dental Society, the South Carolina Association of Orthodontists, and the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation.
An active member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, he has a passion for International Missions and has made numerous dental mission trips to San Juan de la Maguana in western Dominican Republic.
His wife Melody is a fifth-grade teacher at Jesse Boyd Elementary School. They have four adult children: Sydney, Cameron, Ansley, and Reagan.
The Foundation also honors one person each year posthumously. The 2020 recipient is the late Mary Dee Ottinger, a longtime teacher in the Parrottsville community.
Born in 1920, the daughter of Mel and Julia (Neas) Ottinger, she began her education at Baltimore School, a two-room structure, and later recalled her father hitching a horse to a sled to take her to school on snowy days.
After attending Baltimore School for four years, she finished her elementary and high school work at Parrottsville. In 1938, following her high school graduation, she entered East TN State College and graduated in 1942, then returned to the classroom, but on the other side of the desk.
Over the next decades, she established herself as one of the most dedicated teachers in Cocke County, being described by one co-worker as a “gustle-bustle, energy-pushing teacher,” and another as one with the ability “to make you feel good on your own worst day.”
She taught nearly every subject at one time or another and later said she enjoyed teaching math, English, and geography, but “loathed” teaching history. In addition to her classroom work, she “did nearly everything at the school,” from establishing the first Junior Beta Club to teaching crafts, to refereeing a volleyball game.
She was an active member of the Salem Home Demonstration Club, worked tirelessly at the annual Parrottsvile Fire Supper, was an extremely active member of Salem Lutheran Church, and was active in the Cocke County Retired Teachers Association.
She and her husband Willis Ottinger were the parents of one son, Allen, and two grandchildren, Bradley and Haley.
