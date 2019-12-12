TAG program available for Christmas

MORRISTOWN--Walters State Community College’s Talented and Gifted Program is still enrolling students for the 2020 session, which runs Jan. 11-Feb. 8. The original deadline of Dec. 9 has been waived to allow those who wish to give the program as a Christmas present.
TAG offers students in grades 5 through 8 an enriched curriculum, with popular subjects and “hands on” learning opportunities. The cost is $199. Classes are held on Saturdays at the Walters State Morristown Campus.
“TAG offers 33 classes, with subject selected based on student interest. Classes are fun and challenging. Most are taught by Walters State professors,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs at the college’s Center for Workforce Training.
Among the most popular courses are acting, archery, biology, chemistry, creative writing, computer-aided design, crime scene investigation, foreign languages, marine biology, movie production, pottery, robot wars, sign language, surviving the outback, web design and zombie apocalypse.
The TAG Program has received a grant from the Boyd Youth Education Fund.
For more information, contact Cardwell-Hampton at 423-585-2675 or Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.