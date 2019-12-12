TAG program available for Christmas
Student Madison Ferguson and Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs at Walters State Community College, examine pottery created by previous students of the college’s Talented and Gifted Program. Ferguson, a fifth-grader, has chosen to student pottery and cooking during the college’s 2020 Talented and Gifted Program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MORRISTOWN--Walters State Community College’s Talented and Gifted Program is still enrolling students for the 2020 session, which runs Jan. 11-Feb. 8. The original deadline of Dec. 9 has been waived to allow those who wish to give the program as a Christmas present.

TAG offers students in grades 5 through 8 an enriched curriculum, with popular subjects and “hands on” learning opportunities. The cost is $199. Classes are held on Saturdays at the Walters State Morristown Campus.

“TAG offers 33 classes, with subject selected based on student interest. Classes are fun and challenging. Most are taught by Walters State professors,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs at the college’s Center for Workforce Training.

Among the most popular courses are acting, archery, biology, chemistry, creative writing, computer-aided design, crime scene investigation, foreign languages, marine biology, movie production, pottery, robot wars, sign language, surviving the outback, web design and zombie apocalypse.

The TAG Program has received a grant from the Boyd Youth Education Fund.

For more information, contact Cardwell-Hampton at 423-585-2675 or Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.

