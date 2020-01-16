THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver

HONORS: Peyton Phillips, Cole Cates, Madison Gee, Kaydence Penton, Allie Rymer

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Alyssa Ottinger, Marleigh Wilder, Kelsey Knight

HONORS: Madison Darnell, Felix Coker, Ethan Chapin, Phillip Ball, Saleah Johnson, Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson, Tanner Blazer, Drayden Shurley, Bricen West, Callie Valentine, Lyric Garland, Max Coker

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Penalba

HONORS: Ryan Barrett, Jackson Birchfield, Ashton Buckner, Abigail Flowers, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Kayla Knight, Paxton Modrynski, Ruby Ruggles, Kassie Shults, Parker Weeks

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner

HONORS: Christian Cole, Riley Collins, Abigail Hall, Amber Holt, Bryson Miller, Ethan Skeens, Kylie Vinson

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cadence Phillips, Aaron Holt

HONORS: Rafe Faustino, Emilee Fox, Ethan McCracken, Kobylee McIntyre, Lilianna Sane, Madison Smith, Abigail Zajac

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Aidan Flaten, Madison Vinson

HONORS: Marissa Bevins, Trinity Blazer, Lucas Buckner, Vayda Coggins, Gracie Huff, Brooklyn Miller, Aaron Sutton, Cameron Turner, Kayla White, Kristian Williams

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.