THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver
HONORS: Peyton Phillips, Cole Cates, Madison Gee, Kaydence Penton, Allie Rymer
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Camie Crosby, Alyssa Ottinger, Marleigh Wilder, Kelsey Knight
HONORS: Madison Darnell, Felix Coker, Ethan Chapin, Phillip Ball, Saleah Johnson, Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson, Tanner Blazer, Drayden Shurley, Bricen West, Callie Valentine, Lyric Garland, Max Coker
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Penalba
HONORS: Ryan Barrett, Jackson Birchfield, Ashton Buckner, Abigail Flowers, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Kayla Knight, Paxton Modrynski, Ruby Ruggles, Kassie Shults, Parker Weeks
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner
HONORS: Christian Cole, Riley Collins, Abigail Hall, Amber Holt, Bryson Miller, Ethan Skeens, Kylie Vinson
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cadence Phillips, Aaron Holt
HONORS: Rafe Faustino, Emilee Fox, Ethan McCracken, Kobylee McIntyre, Lilianna Sane, Madison Smith, Abigail Zajac
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Aidan Flaten, Madison Vinson
HONORS: Marissa Bevins, Trinity Blazer, Lucas Buckner, Vayda Coggins, Gracie Huff, Brooklyn Miller, Aaron Sutton, Cameron Turner, Kayla White, Kristian Williams
