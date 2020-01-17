Newport Grammar School students enjoy Career Day

Seventh and eighth graders at Newport Grammar School recently explored potential career choices in a program sponsored by the NGS Counseling Department. Career Day, an annual event at NGS, provides hands-on discussion and activities led by community leaders in our area. After meeting the guests who volunteered their time and professional expertise, students attended small group sessions led by the guest presenters. Not only did students learn educational requirements for a particular career, they had question-and-answer time in which they learned the personalities and strengths which promoted success in that field. Students enthusiastically listened and participated as the presenters shared their experiences over the years. “We truly appreciate these folks volunteering to help our young people. They did a great job and we applaud their generosity,” said NGS counselors Linda Branam and Ashley Ball, who sponsored 2020 Career Day. Those participating in Career Day were (L to R) Ashley Ball, NGS counselor; Armando Fontes, Cocke County Sheriff; Rob Mathis, Former Military and Cocke County Trustee; Bryan Shimming, Newport Federal Bank; Marjorie Lunsford, Nurse Practitioner; Jeremy Ball, attorney and Asst. District Attorney; Amy Ball; social work and DCS representative; and Linda Branam, NGS counselor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

