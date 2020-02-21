NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—February 24
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—February 25
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; corn; lettuce/tomato; shredded cheese; fruit
WEDNESDAY—February 26
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; green beans; fries; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fruit
THURSDAY—February 27
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; turnip greens; glazed carrots; cornbread muffin; fruit
FRIDAY—February 28
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Popcorn chickens
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—February 24
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch — “Breakfast for Lunch” – chicken/sausage biscuit w/gravy; tater tots; baked apples; fresh grape tomatoes; fruit
TUESDAY—February 25
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup/ bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Beef teriyaki nuggets or popcorn chicken; rice; California blend vegetables; glazed carrots; Texas toast; fruit
WEDNESDAY—February 26
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—BBQ sandwich; baked beans; corn; baked Doritos; pickles/onions; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—February 27
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast; or toast/oatmeal w/fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Spaghetti w/meat sauce and meatballs; green beans; garden salad; garlic bread; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—February 28
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit/gravy or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fries; fresh broccoli w/dip; fruit/milk
