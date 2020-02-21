NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY—February 24

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit

TUESDAY—February 25

Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; corn; lettuce/tomato; shredded cheese; fruit

WEDNESDAY—February 26

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick

Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; green beans; fries; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fruit

THURSDAY—February 27

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; turnip greens; glazed carrots; cornbread muffin; fruit

FRIDAY—February 28

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick

Lunch—Popcorn chickens

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY—February 24

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch — “Breakfast for Lunch” – chicken/sausage biscuit w/gravy; tater tots; baked apples; fresh grape tomatoes; fruit

TUESDAY—February 25

Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup/ bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Beef teriyaki nuggets or popcorn chicken; rice; California blend vegetables; glazed carrots; Texas toast; fruit

WEDNESDAY—February 26

Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—BBQ sandwich; baked beans; corn; baked Doritos; pickles/onions; fruit/milk

THURSDAY—February 27

Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast; or toast/oatmeal w/fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Spaghetti w/meat sauce and meatballs; green beans; garden salad; garlic bread; fruit/milk

FRIDAY—February 28

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit/gravy or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fries; fresh broccoli w/dip; fruit/milk

