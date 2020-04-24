NEWPORT—All members of the Newport City Board of Education were “present” for their April 20 meeting.
The group held a zoom meeting because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Newport Grammar School Principal Michael Short reported teachers are preparing materials for online instructional formats as an option to the current paper packets.
He also announced a zoom meeting will take place on Friday, April 24, between each grade level and himself and he also emphasized the importance of teacher interaction with students.
Special Education teachers will be included in the audio and video meetings, he added.
Dustin Morrow, NGS Assistant Principal, told the group safety during the food pick-up service continues to go well with both masks and gloves being worn. He added TEMA will be sending free masks and carry-out bags.
Morrow concluded his report by saying the bollard project is nearing completion as the vendor works to correct the initial installation.
Amy Burchette, Federal Programs Supervisor, said Special Education teachers are having their IEP meetings by telephone and Zoom and also said compensatory services are being met through TeleMed, with parental permission.
Psychological services continue to evaluate students on TeleMed, again with parental agreement. The Special Education monitoring has been completed, and the LEA Plan has been approved. She ended her comments by stating that many of the professional development days in the 2020-2021 calendar have been planned with several outstanding speakers scheduled. In-service will be provided for every subject area.
Dr. Justin Norton, Systems and Assessments Supervisor, reported home school numbers have been submitted to the state and that there will be no testing at NGS for this school year.
Next year’s calendar has been submitted to the state for approval. He also said teacher licenses expiring this year will be renewed for one more year.
Norton also said he and Clint Hammonds, with Newport Utilities, had discussed the utility donating an antenna to provide access to the school’s internet to allow students/parents to utilize the internet if they do not have the service at home.
In her report, Director of Schools Sandra Burchette announced kindergarten registration is set for the first full week in May (May 4-8), with School Nurse Kathy Ragan and Barb Suggs setting up their registration station outside the school clinic.
She also commended Food Service Supervisor Christina Leas, her staff and volunteers for their dedicated work in feeding the children of Newport and Cocke County during this time of school closure.
Board chair Jan Brooks echoed Burchette’s praises of the staff in their efforts to feed the children.
During the board’s business meeting, the board approved McGraw-Hill as the new ELA textbook series for grades K-8 for the coming year.
On a motion by Mike Overholt, the board approved raising Director Burchette’s salary 2.7 percent. The motion passed unanimously.
