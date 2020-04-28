KNOXVILLE—History students of Hillery Griffin at Cosby High School did well in competition at the 19th annual East Tennessee History Day Regional Competition, and one, Harlee Taylor, recently claimed third place in the state level event.
The regional competition was held March 6 in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee.
There Harlee’s performance as Cornelia Ford, a WASP during World War II, captured second place in the Individual Performance category and qualified her for state competition in April. Initially the state competition was to have been held in Nashville, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harlee and her fellow qualifiers will vie electronically.
Harlee competed in the Senior Division.
This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers of History,” and Harlee’s portrayal of Fort led her to research the woman who broke through barriers and lead the way for women to serve as military pilots.
When time came for Harlee and her fellow regional winners to compete for state honors, they had to do so electronically.
“Harlee and her fellow students are to be commended for their success in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With young scholars like these our future is bright.”
Because of school closures and social distancing, the state event became an online competition conducted during the first two weeks of April.
“Our students faced enormous challenges this year. Some have been out of school since the tornadoes at the beginning of March. Some of their projects were locked in closed schools,” added Jennifer C. Core, Tennessee History Day coordinator.
Other Cosby students competing regionally were Jasmine Peralta and Hayleigh Hutchinson-Cook, who developed a Group Website about the Berlin Wall, and Davey Carver and Justin Lyons, who also developed a Group Website, their topic being “The Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
Rounding out the Cosby competitors was Kaymen Moss, who presented an Individual Documentary about Pearl Harbor.
These students had previously competed in local competition at Tusculum University.
This year’s regional competition drew 356 competitors from over 30 public, private, and home schools in 11 East Tennessee counties.
State winners will advance to national competition in College Park, Maryland.
East Tennessee Historical Society and the University of Tennessee Department of History co-sponsored the regional event.
