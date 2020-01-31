WSCC presents evening with Con Hunley

MORRISTOWN--Walters State Community College presents “An Evening with Con Hunley In Concert” to benefit the Walters State Foundation on Feb. 22 in the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus.
Hunley has released 20 charting singles with classics like “Oh Girl” and “What’s New with You.” His accolades include nominations from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. His “Sweet Memories” was named one of the top albums of 2004 by CMT. His soulful sounds still win praise from fans and critics.
After successful stints with record labels MCA, Capitol and Warner Brothers Records, he is recording on IMMI..
“I find Con’s voice one of the more distinctive in all of the genres I enjoy. We are grateful to Con and his team for this concert, a very generous and personal gift,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
“We are also grateful to David Hayes, president of the Walters State Foundation and Con’s longtime friend, for making it possible.”
Tickets are $30, $40 and $50. To purchase tickets, visit www.ws.edu/conhunley or call the college advancement office at 423-585-2629.
The doors of the Library will open at 5:30 p.m. for seating. High Lonesome Senate, the college’s bluegrass band, will open the show at 6:30 p.m., with Hunley taking the stage at 7 p.m.
The Walters State Foundation is a non-profit, (501)(c)(3) organization created to support educational scholarship, research and development. As the official fund-raising arm of the college, the foundation funds scholarships, faculty development and college facility improvements.
Sponsors of the event are Rusty Wallace Ford, Rusty Wallace Toyota, The Terry Law Firm, Citizens National Bank and GFL Environmental Inc. Media sponsors are Merle FM, Knox Focus and WVLT.
