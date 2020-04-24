MORRISTOWN—Brandon Waddell of Parrottsville was one of 69 students at Walters State Community College recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for community college students.
Students were honored with an online Zoom induction ceremony on Wednesday, April 22.
To be eligible for membership, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better after completing at least 12 college credit hours.
Jefferson County students earning this distinction include Kashele Helm of Dandridge, Edee Bunch, Derrick Grooms, Benny Lam and Sarah Stapleton, all of Jefferson City, Brandon Staley of Talbott, and Tina Grooms and Rebecca Leckie of White Pine.
