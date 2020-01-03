MORRISTOWN—The Walters State Ag Club Winter 2020 Horse Series schedule features ranch sorting, a fun run night, open 4D jackpot barrels and exhibitions, limited round robin team roping, exhibition barrels and poles and heel-o-matic team roping.
The popular ranch rodeo is Feb. 15 and the exciting speed show is March 20-21.
All events are at the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center. Events are planned and hosted by students, alumni and volunteers. Proceeds fund scholarships for agriculture students.
The events listed below are planned for 2020.
•Ranch Sorting – Feb. 4 and 25. Practice runs begin at 6:30 p.m. Practice runs are $5 per run. Sorting is done by a two-person team with a two-minute time limit.
•Fun Run Night – Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
•Open 4D Jackpot Barrels and Exhibitions – March 3, 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Exhibitions 5-7 p.m. Open 4D jackpot at 7 p.m. Exhibition is $5. Open 4D Jackpot is $30.
•Limited Round Robin Team Roping – Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Feb. 27 and March 24. Rider must register early. The arena opens at 5 p.m. and roping begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $150 per roper with a 60 percent payback.
•Exhibition Barrels and Poles – Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and March 17. The cost is $10 per rider with two run tickets. Additional run tickets are $3. Only paid riders are allowed in the arena.
•Heel-O-Matic Team Roping Round Robin – Jan. 30, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The cost is $30 a roper with 50 percent payback. Gates open at 5 pm. And roping starts at 7 p.m.
Since the program’s inception, more than $100,000 has been raised for agriculture scholarships. Events also provide agriculture majors with valuable experience in event management.
For more information, contact Tera Howerton at 423-585-2663 or Tera.Bunch@ws.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/wsccagclub/.
