Cocke County High School teachers present graduation regalia
Members of the Cocke County High School Class of 2020 lined up their vehicles on Monday, April 27, to drive around the school circle and collect their graduation regalia. Beta Club and National Honor Society stoles, Mu Alpha Theta cords, choral medallions and cords, and band cords were among the items distributed. CCHS choral director Amanda Short, left, presents Channing Wright’s items to him.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

