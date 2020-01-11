Newport, TN (37821)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.